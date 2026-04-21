Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect one-two response to all the time Donald Trump spends golfing and the Maga fury it prompted only made it better

US AOC donald trump

Nobody knows how to sum up the inadequacy of the Trump Administration quite like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s perfected the take that both calls out the insanity of the current political landscape while simultaneously infuriating Magas everywhere.

AOC was recently asked about President Donald Trump and all of that time he spends golfing. While most politicians find his lack of focus jarring, AOC had a different angle.

AOC: In some ways, you kind of want this guy on a golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office. But that also calls into question the 25th Amendment, because if the determination is that Trump cannot be trusted in the Situation Room, then he’s not fit to be president. pic.twitter.com/FslM0Eubog — Acyn (@Acyn) April 20, 2026

AOC’s take seems to have struck a nerve with angry Magas online, who kept attacking her, and defending the President, in unhinged rants.

She is such an idiot. Golf is where he thinks, as she would not understand that exercise. Then he executes! Another exercise she has no experience with! She thinks Tawin is a liquor store. — Bipolar Cuban Redneck 🇺🇸 (@BiPolarCuban) April 21, 2026

Luckily for humanity, there were far more supportive comments in the rest of the replies.

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This 100% if only Republicans weren’t so spineless. https://t.co/UtP0QHPMpP — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) April 20, 2026

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Imagine this being your legacy as President. 🤦‍♂️ “..you kind of want this guy on a golf course more than you want him in the Oval Office.” https://t.co/tR6jjqcxpO — Idaho Fringe Foundation (@IDFreedom2) April 21, 2026

3.

So true, but the REPUBLICANS are so weak they will let this crazy man keep doing damage to our country. They lie and vote for bills FOR HIM, not for the American people. We can only be saved by not voting Republican-AT ALL! We need to clean house and start over. — Shayway (@SusieHe83349936) April 20, 2026

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Just rename it the 47th Amendment and the MAGA people will be cool with it. https://t.co/aMsywHR1Xj — Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) April 21, 2026

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No wonder MAGA bag her so much. She nails it right on the head. How can the entire world think exactly what she just said, but America has no party-agnostic mechanism to 25th such an incompetent POTUS. — MAGAtard 🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸🌊 (@RealMAGAtard) April 20, 2026

6.

AOC is right on the money as always! If Trump is unfit to be in the situation room then it’s a sign he needs to be 25th! We can’t trust him to discharge his duties as President of the United States of America! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) April 20, 2026

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thats what i’ve been sayin. I like when he golfs. the more he golfs the less hes ruining the world. — Optional Superboss (@OptionalSprboss) April 20, 2026

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Would you rather him on a golf course or in a cell? — Lena Reed (@Lena__Reed) April 21, 2026

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She’s right. I’d rather him play golf than in the white house or on the news or on truth social — Kelly Bliss☮️ (@KellySweeneyme) April 21, 2026

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AOC is 100% right. If Trump’s own advisors won’t let him near the Situation Room, he’s clearly unfit. Invoke the 25th NOW before he starts another unnecessary war while golfing. This isn’t leadership, it’s dangerous negligence — KING SOLOMON 🟦 (@kingsolo4reall) April 21, 2026

READ MORE

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Source: Twitter @Acyn