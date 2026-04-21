US AOC donald trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect one-two response to all the time Donald Trump spends golfing and the Maga fury it prompted only made it better

Saul Hutson. Updated April 21st, 2026

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Nobody knows how to sum up the inadequacy of the Trump Administration quite like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s perfected the take that both calls out the insanity of the current political landscape while simultaneously infuriating Magas everywhere.

AOC was recently asked about President Donald Trump and all of that time he spends golfing. While most politicians find his lack of focus jarring, AOC had a different angle.

AOC’s take seems to have struck a nerve with angry Magas online, who kept attacking her, and defending the President, in unhinged rants.

Luckily for humanity, there were far more supportive comments in the rest of the replies.

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Source: Twitter @Acyn