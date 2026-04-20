US donald trump Joe rogan

Trump wanted praise for being able to sign his own name, and Joe Rogan led the sycophantic applause – 17 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 20th, 2026

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Donald Trump has signed yet another executive order – this time, to put a rush on the FDA approval of psychedelic drugs to combat PTSD and opioid addiction.

It’s a move pushed through by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (and anti-vaxxer) Robert F Kennedy Jr, as well as – for some reason – podcaster Joe Rogan, who was in the Oval Office for the signing.

His presence came as something of a surprise to anyone who has heard Rogan’s recent criticism of the administration’s handling of the Epstein Files and, of course, Iran.

Rogan shared details of a text exchange he had with the president on the topic of one psychedelic drug, Ibogaine, which he claims almost instantly ends addiction, but for which very little peer-reviewed research has been carried out.

RFK Jr was enthusiastic.

Others had some concerns.

After signing his name to the order, Trump was so impressed by his own signature that he pointed it out to the room.

Somebody should do some research into the effects of having zero self-respect on the human brain.

These people started the ball rolling.

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This checks out.

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This video compilation of Donald Trump boasting about his superior knowledge pretty much sums him up

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab