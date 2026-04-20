Trump wanted praise for being able to sign his own name, and Joe Rogan led the sycophantic applause – 17 scathing takedowns

US donald trump Joe rogan

Donald Trump has signed yet another executive order – this time, to put a rush on the FDA approval of psychedelic drugs to combat PTSD and opioid addiction.

It’s a move pushed through by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (and anti-vaxxer) Robert F Kennedy Jr, as well as – for some reason – podcaster Joe Rogan, who was in the Oval Office for the signing.

Joe Rogan is standing directly behind Trump in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/l4YyEiKGZ9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2026

His presence came as something of a surprise to anyone who has heard Rogan’s recent criticism of the administration’s handling of the Epstein Files and, of course, Iran.

I don't want to see any more clips of Joe Rogan bitching about trump, this phony ass is still 100 percent in trump's crooked corner. What a phony POS. pic.twitter.com/IMnzSqTQNR — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 18, 2026

How anyone trusts Joe Rogan to be a man of his word at this point is beyond me. https://t.co/08VQ9fpJj6 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 18, 2026

Rogan shared details of a text exchange he had with the president on the topic of one psychedelic drug, Ibogaine, which he claims almost instantly ends addiction, but for which very little peer-reviewed research has been carried out.

Rogan: I sent Trump that information. The text message came back, "Sounds great, you want FDA approval?" pic.twitter.com/V1R4eFzaj9 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2026

RFK Jr was enthusiastic.

Thank you, @joerogan, for helping bring national attention to these potentially life-saving treatments for veterans and others living with mental illness, and for pushing this conversation into the mainstream. pic.twitter.com/GVIF6EEESQ — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 18, 2026

Others had some concerns.

Literally not how the FDA approval process should work. https://t.co/1vlIb2qLmC — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 18, 2026

After signing his name to the order, Trump was so impressed by his own signature that he pointed it out to the room.

TRUMP: *signs his name* Oh, that's a good one. Look at that, Joe. Do you think Biden can do that? pic.twitter.com/wtbpDKOXN2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2026

Somebody should do some research into the effects of having zero self-respect on the human brain.

These people started the ball rolling.

1.

The way they indulge him like you’d encourage your senile grampa for finishing all his jello. https://t.co/YRbYVY9FJP — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 18, 2026

2.

Biden not only read, but also WROTE all of his executive orders before signing them. You haven’t written OR read a SINGLE one of yours, yet want a prize and a round of applause for signing your fucking name? You are a 79-year-old TODDLER. https://t.co/VIsIR4grV9 — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) April 19, 2026

3.

Imagine being Rogan and having to pretend to be impressed by an old man signing his own name. https://t.co/w8YHvD1Sqr — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 18, 2026

4.

Oh my god, we have a president who is boasting about being able to sign his name, and the jerks around him applaud! https://t.co/DbFjTURaYN — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) April 18, 2026

5.

“Look I wrote my name. Biden couldn’t do this.” And his performing circus monkeys clap in approval. pic.twitter.com/twBhxCWeWA — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 18, 2026

6.

so we've reached the point where an old man signing his name is an "accomplishment." are we great yet? — MM  (@adgirlMM) April 18, 2026

7.

This is the exact same look and reaction my grandma had in her memory care place when she finished a page of a coloring book https://t.co/bvbcXQbD67 — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) April 18, 2026

8.

Everything about this has “toddler successfully using the potty for the first time” vibes. And this is the man running our country and conducting a war. https://t.co/xlpbq9KPCH — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) April 18, 2026

9.

Most narcissistic psychopaths have learned that displays of their pathetic thirst for narcissistic supply give them away, exposing them to ridicule.

Not this guy; he’s oblivious due to the severity of his narcissism, his stupidity, and his neurodegenerative cognitive impairment. https://t.co/cUmUJ6wJBF — AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) April 18, 2026

10.

I’m sick of this shit. We need to get Joe Biden over there and settle this with a signing stuff contest https://t.co/o7NxVG8ro0 — Integrity Guy (@Integrity_Freak) April 18, 2026

11.

The man has never enjoyed a moment of happiness in his entire life. Just nonstop revenge, hatred, and pettiness. https://t.co/5V7O2Rl5Bf — Warren (@swd2) April 18, 2026

12.

If you or someone you know is suffering from BDS – Biden Derangement Syndrome, call the hotline at 1-800-BIDEN-BROKE-ME, or go to your nearest ER, mental asylum, or ballroom. https://t.co/OJJXm5g2LI — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) April 18, 2026

13.

He’s so fucking immature. I can’t believe this is who Republicans are vouching for. He has the maturity of a 16 year-old. — Sirius (@Sirius420Nova) April 18, 2026

14.

The genius can sign his name. pic.twitter.com/iIlMEuzu15 — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) April 18, 2026

15.

where have i seen that signature before…..

oh yeah….

@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/gTrcwdIyHC — cjoan (@cjoan223817) April 18, 2026

16.

Joe Rogan realizing he sold his soul for a doddering old fool who brags about being able to sign his own name. pic.twitter.com/3TdWJEjYul — Critter (@asclepiasyriaca) April 19, 2026

17.

No. Joe Biden can't sign his name Donald Trump because 1) his name is not Donald Trump and 2) Joe Biden is not a fucking loser. — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) April 18, 2026

This checks out.

He talks about Biden more than he talks about his wife and kids. https://t.co/A4bLKynwgB — ♡ (@emkenobi) April 18, 2026

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This video compilation of Donald Trump boasting about his superior knowledge pretty much sums him up

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab