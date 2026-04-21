Politics Keir Starmer lee anderson sky news

Lee Anderson was asked what proof he had that Keir Starmer was lying and his ‘answer’ didn’t speak volumes about the Reform UK man, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated April 21st, 2026

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It’s not been a good week for Keir Starmer and at the time of writing it looks like it is going to get even worse.

But at least he can console himself that he is not Lee Anderson.

The former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK chief whip was thrown out of the Commons yesterday for insisting that Starmer had lied over the Peter Mandelson farrago.

So it was only natural that Sky News presenter Mark Austin should want to know what evidence 30p had that Starmer was actually, you know, lying.

And Anderson’s response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

And these people surely said it best.

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