Lee Anderson was asked what proof he had that Keir Starmer was lying and his ‘answer’ didn’t speak volumes about the Reform UK man, it bellowed them

Politics Keir Starmer lee anderson sky news

It’s not been a good week for Keir Starmer and at the time of writing it looks like it is going to get even worse.

But at least he can console himself that he is not Lee Anderson.

The former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK chief whip was thrown out of the Commons yesterday for insisting that Starmer had lied over the Peter Mandelson farrago.

So it was only natural that Sky News presenter Mark Austin should want to know what evidence 30p had that Starmer was actually, you know, lying.

And Anderson’s response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Mark Austin: I’m not hearing any real evidence that he lied? Lee Anderson(Reform MP): “I’m not interested…” MA: Your inbox isn’t proof that he lied? LA: “It doesn’t matter…” MA: Isn’t this just attention seeking? LA: “No…” 👀 pic.twitter.com/WlxXqcmPbr — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 20, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

“I’m a thick cunt, and it’s important to me that my constituents know I’m a thick cunt.” pic.twitter.com/3cRSihf1Yd — Oliver (@OWS1892) April 20, 2026

2.

Mark Austin called this absolutely correctly. Lee Anderson and Reform UK with a performative attempt at grabbing the headlines. When told that there was no proof, his answer was, “I don’t care”. Textbook populist prattling. https://t.co/AniJSxRf55 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 21, 2026

3.

Anderson appeals to the bloke drinking in Wetherspoons at 9am so just imagine him being anywhere near leading a government department and being scrutinised on it https://t.co/0xS9X8tX1N — David (@Zero_4) April 20, 2026

4.

.@markaustintv did amazing. Absolutely nailed the ridiculous Lee Anderson. — WildCat 🇮🇪🐈‍⬛☘️🇮🇪 (@CatOnIt00) April 20, 2026

5.

Thank god we’ve got Reform Ltd to call out politicians’ lies. https://t.co/tI5c05F950 — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) April 21, 2026

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