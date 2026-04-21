‘Which difficult truths will make your life better?’ – 17 things it’s better to realise sooner rather than later

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Life teaches us lots of lessons over the years, whether we want it to or not. Sooner or later though, it manages to drum some truths into our heads.

And while we pick up some of these insights quickly, others can take a while. This prompted Pure_Sherbert_4015 to try and save you some time by posing the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What difficult truths, the sooner you accept, the better your life will be?’

Here are the top hard to swallow truths that will improve your quality of life…

1.

‘Don’t waste time being loyal to an employer over to your friends and family. Your work will have you replaced within three to five business days if and when you stop coming in.’

-Kidrepellent

2.

‘Captain Jean-Luc Picard said it best: ‘It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.’

-Znaleziatko

3.

‘No one is thinking about you as much as you think’

-Outside_Ambition_999

4.

‘Just because you recognize your faults, doesn’t mean it’ll magically fix itself. You have to make the willing effort to change/fix yourself. No one is going to help you or care about your problems. You are on your own.’

-Cheetodude625

5.

‘If you feel like you are in love with someone and they barely even know you, this is likely infatuation.’

-zazzlekdazzle

6.

‘Some people just won’t like you.’

-Chefboyarde90

7.

‘In the words of the great philosophers “the years start coming and they don’t stop coming”‘

-Material-Dot7684

8.

‘You’re most likely mediocre. You probably fit somewhere in the middle of the bell curve, give or take a standard deviation. And it’s okay. Accept it, be humble and move on.’

-jajamochi

9.