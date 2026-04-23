RFK Jr claimed that Trump has ‘a different way of calculating percentages’, and maths entered the chat – 21 responses that sum up the problem

US donald trump RFK Jr.

The US secretary of health and human services, Robert F Kennedy Jr (RFK Jr) has been appearing before the Senate Finance Committee to answer questions on his department’s policy, messaging, and budget.

He addressed the TrumpRx site, which directs customers to manufacturer for large discounts on prescription medicines …impossibly large discounts, in fact.

WARREN: So those massive discounts– RFK Jr: Massive. 600 percent WARREN: 600 percent! They can pay hundreds of dollars on TrumpRx or they can get it for $12 as Costco pic.twitter.com/Fm1haF3AzJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026

Senator Elizabeth Warren wasn’t buying either Trump’s drugs – or the claim of a 600 per cent discount. RFK Jr explained.

RFK Jr: "President Trump has a different way of calculating percentages. If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to $10, that's a 600% reduction." pic.twitter.com/MjDNADqc8p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026

That’s some Kellyanne Conway ‘alternative facts’ BS, right there. The internet had thoughts.

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OMFG! RFK Jr: "President Trump has a different way of calculating percentages. If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to $10, that's a 600% reduction." No, you imbecile. That’s a 98.33% drop. No math besides make-believe math makes it 600%. pic.twitter.com/5lmJ24WXur — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 22, 2026

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RFK Jr. can’t do math. Embarrassing. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 22, 2026

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This is like saying shoplifting is a different way of buying clothes. https://t.co/j4QQIyHYb6 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 22, 2026

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“A different way of calculating percentages” Also known as …. wrong https://t.co/jEJbWBZJmb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 22, 2026

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RFK Jr. says $600 to $10 is a “600% reduction.” That’s a 98.3% reduction, Bobby. A 600% reduction would mean the pharmacy pays me $3,000 to take the drug. Which, if you’re offering, say less. pic.twitter.com/EDtTzlIqfD — Blaze:3 (@SpicyyNews) April 22, 2026

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Are we speedrunning Idiocracy? https://t.co/AQThZ3A5JL — Travis Yost (@travisyost) April 22, 2026

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"President Trump has a different way of calculating percentages. If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to $10, that's a 600% reduction." pic.twitter.com/EL6xlyLg5U — Save America Movement (@SaveAmericaMvm) April 22, 2026

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So… Trump math is just making numbers up. Got it. https://t.co/zygdJWKhV6 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 22, 2026

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“In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it.” -George Orwell, 1984. https://t.co/O4XRQGywfB — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) April 22, 2026

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