US donald trump RFK Jr.

RFK Jr claimed that Trump has ‘a different way of calculating percentages’, and maths entered the chat – 21 responses that sum up the problem

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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The US secretary of health and human services, Robert F Kennedy Jr (RFK Jr) has been appearing before the Senate Finance Committee to answer questions on his department’s policy, messaging, and budget.

He addressed the TrumpRx site, which directs customers to manufacturer for large discounts on prescription medicines …impossibly large discounts, in fact.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wasn’t buying either Trump’s drugs – or the claim of a 600 per cent discount. RFK Jr explained.

Jimmy Hill, stroking his chin and looking highly sceptical

That’s some Kellyanne Conway ‘alternative facts’ BS, right there. The internet had thoughts.

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