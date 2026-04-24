Trump’s ‘You can’t compromise on sanity and common sense’ quote may be the least self-aware thing a person has ever said – 17 frank responses

US donald trump

On Thursday, Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of falling asleep in the Oval Office, giving lucrative government contracts to his own children, and rescuing AI-generated women, to post what must be the least self-aware thing a human has ever said. Either that or he’s in a long-running comedy bit and he’s just trolling us.

Never have the words “U wot m8?” been more necessary. The White House boosted the message on Twitter.

“YOU CAN’T COMPROMISE ON SANITY AND COMMON SENSE!” So true, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/ui5yZvGjEu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2026

They must know, right? Right??

The facepalms reverberated around the internet.

1.

You guys really need to work on your self-awareness. — (@LucifersTweetz) April 22, 2026

2.

Then what the fuck are you still doing here? https://t.co/xZupAX2JCd — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 22, 2026

3.

which is exactly why we're getting rid of his ass https://t.co/yiEtWsYhaX — ♡ (@emkenobi) April 23, 2026

4.

5.

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/pcjJdLujR7 — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) April 23, 2026

6.

The USA sure as fuck did https://t.co/8slHcVu3EO — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 22, 2026

7.

The social media team are either entirely insane themselves, or absolute comic geniuses. I fear it’s the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at the White House right now…. https://t.co/JA6N0q3q8e — Prof Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) April 23, 2026

8.

By those standards, the White House is already seemingly compromised! https://t.co/ppEeeaY8vS — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) April 23, 2026

9.