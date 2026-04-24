US donald trump

Trump’s ‘You can’t compromise on sanity and common sense’ quote may be the least self-aware thing a person has ever said – 17 frank responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 24th, 2026

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On Thursday, Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of falling asleep in the Oval Office, giving lucrative government contracts to his own children, and rescuing AI-generated women, to post what must be the least self-aware thing a human has ever said. Either that or he’s in a long-running comedy bit and he’s just trolling us.

“YOU CAN’T COMPROMISE ON SANITY AND COMMON SENSE!”

Never have the words “U wot m8?” been more necessary. The White House boosted the message on Twitter.

They must know, right? Right??

The facepalms reverberated around the internet.

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