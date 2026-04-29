King Charles had a brilliant riposte for Donald Trump’s tiresome WW2 joke and it was so much funnier because Trump almost certainly didn’t get it

US donald trump King Charles

You’ll know by now Donald Trump’s penchant – that means liking, Mr President – for constantly wanging on about how we’d all be speaking German if it wasn’t for the United States’ belated assistance in WW2.

We bring this up because it was obviously on King Charles’ mind during his visit to the White House on Tuesday, where his speech had no end of highlights and this was definitely one of them.

It was the perfectly pitched rebuke for the so-called president, and made even funnier because Trump almost certainly didn’t get it.

A lot of jokes from King Charles tonight. “You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French” pic.twitter.com/9EyxNMLxCR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

Boom!

Just in case you’re reading this Mr President, this is what King Charles was referring to (editor’s note: AI may have been used in the creation of this explanation. Who do you think we are, Simon Schama?).

The French and Indian War (1754–1763) was the North American theater of the global Seven Years’ War. It pitted Great Britain and its American colonists against France and its Native American allies for control of North America, specifically the Ohio River Valley. Britain won, eliminating French power in North America but incurring massive debt that led to taxes, fueling the American Revolution.

And these people surely said it best.

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The best part of this joke is that Trump is laughing but I bet he doesn’t understand it https://t.co/pPi8yytkLU — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 29, 2026

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LMAO! KING CHARLES playing his hand at dropping zingers! “You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking FRENCH!” pic.twitter.com/gKju67jAll — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

3.

Bravo King Charles but Trump is too fucking stupid to figure out if that was a compliment or an insult. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 29, 2026

4.

Trump loves rewriting history to make himself the hero, but Charles just reminded him with impeccable British politeness that without us, he’d be speaking French. Absolute masterclass in diplomatic roasting — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) April 29, 2026

5.

The look of embarrassed bewilderment says that he has no idea what the King is referring to. — LoisAceLane (@LoisAceLane) April 29, 2026

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