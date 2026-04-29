US donald trump King Charles

King Charles had a brilliant riposte for Donald Trump’s tiresome WW2 joke and it was so much funnier because Trump almost certainly didn’t get it

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2026

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You’ll know by now Donald Trump’s penchant – that means liking, Mr President – for constantly wanging on about how we’d all be speaking German if it wasn’t for the United States’ belated assistance in WW2.

We bring this up because it was obviously on King Charles’ mind during his visit to the White House on Tuesday, where his speech had no end of highlights and this was definitely one of them.

It was the perfectly pitched rebuke for the so-called president, and made even funnier because Trump almost certainly didn’t get it.

Boom!

Just in case you’re reading this Mr President, this is what King Charles was referring to (editor’s note: AI may have been used in the creation of this explanation. Who do you think we are, Simon Schama?).

The French and Indian War (1754–1763) was the North American theater of the global Seven Years’ War. It pitted Great Britain and its American colonists against France and its Native American allies for control of North America, specifically the Ohio River Valley. Britain won, eliminating French power in North America but incurring massive debt that led to taxes, fueling the American Revolution.

And these people surely said it best.

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