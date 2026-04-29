US camilla donald trump King Charles

Donald Trump had just one job as he introduced Charles and Camilla to his Cabinet and he failed it in spectacular style

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2026

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The fun never ends for King Charles and Queen (consort) Camilla on their state visit to Donald Trump and what is left of America right now.

Not only did they get to spend an inordinate amount of time with Trump and the First Lady, they were also introduced to Trump’s lickspittle Cabinet.

Well, we say ‘introduced’ because Trump had one job as he took the monarch along the line of lapdogs, only for it to suddenly dawn on the president that he was no longer the exclusive centre of attention.

So this happened, and as fails go this managed to be both entirely predictable and utterly jaw-dropping at the same time.

Mission successfully failed, Mr President!

And these people surely said it best.

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King Charles gave Magas a brutal lesson in democracy and the way they obediently lapped it up just made it even better

Source @krassenstein