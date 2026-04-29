Donald Trump had just one job as he introduced Charles and Camilla to his Cabinet and he failed it in spectacular style

US camilla donald trump King Charles

The fun never ends for King Charles and Queen (consort) Camilla on their state visit to Donald Trump and what is left of America right now.

Not only did they get to spend an inordinate amount of time with Trump and the First Lady, they were also introduced to Trump’s lickspittle Cabinet.

Well, we say ‘introduced’ because Trump had one job as he took the monarch along the line of lapdogs, only for it to suddenly dawn on the president that he was no longer the exclusive centre of attention.

So this happened, and as fails go this managed to be both entirely predictable and utterly jaw-dropping at the same time.

Trump cuts in front of Queen Camilla to shake some hands pic.twitter.com/Oa4wRpk72x — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 29, 2026

Mission successfully failed, Mr President!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump is so disrespectful. He literally cut in front of Queen Camilla while she was shaking hands. Every day is another embarrassment for our country. pic.twitter.com/F5PpHQ69bx — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 29, 2026

2.

He’s such an ass. Me, me, me, me, me, me, me… https://t.co/gyOiOzERaH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 29, 2026

3.

My God. The narcissist saw someone else getting some attention. https://t.co/u3nVvQN1jt — bradpsychology (@bradpsychology) April 29, 2026

4.

Well Did we honestly expect anything different this time? pic.twitter.com/oDEtqAdbUV — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 29, 2026

5.

And Camilla just stands there staring at him. Can you imagine what she was thinking? 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ — Lisa (@Limare64) April 29, 2026

6.

Narcissistic moron. Incapable of understanding etiquette, traditions, respect or culture. It’s why his slovenly hordes adore him. — Shige (@Shige1304) April 29, 2026

7.

Look what this bully does !! He will never change pic.twitter.com/25GXzCiy8J — SaraLee (@SarAEsQMd) April 29, 2026

x

8.

Trump is such a rude buffoon. Trump saw King Charles was getting more attention than him so he had to bust in line. What pathetic POS — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) April 29, 2026

9.

POS Trump cuts in front of Queen Camilla as she is shaking hands and shakes the hands of his own cabinet members pic.twitter.com/UErFRS6psE — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 29, 2026

10.

He salutes a North Korean general. Not AI pic.twitter.com/Ri4HGtcRSj — SaraLee (@SarAEsQMd) April 29, 2026

11.

i’m guessing here.. but i saw this earlier.. and i think trump honestly believes he’s meeting those folks for the first time — think4yourself🇺🇸🤨🤔💙 (@Caroltreasure) April 29, 2026

12.

Trump is an embarrassment to the United States Look at this DISRESPECTUL behaviour pic.twitter.com/C9i1OcKTfE — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) April 29, 2026

13.

Blaming Trump's behaviour alone isn't right.

The question is who elected him.. 😭 — Saasa Akber (@SaasaAkber) April 29, 2026

Jesus fuck. Not only does the loathsome piece of shit have no manners, he also has no self-awareness. Watch the malignant cocksplat cut in front of Camilla because he was feeling inferior and insecure. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/xM5BWkSBGw — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 29, 2026

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King Charles gave Magas a brutal lesson in democracy and the way they obediently lapped it up just made it even better

Source @krassenstein