US artemis ii donald trump

Donald Trump told the Artemis II crew that he’s fit enough to be an astronaut, and got owned to the Moon and back – 21 funniest takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2026

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We cross now to the delusional little corner of the world inhabited by Donald Trump, in which mirrors, health checks, and self-awareness apparently don’t exist.

The president had the honour of hosting the crew of the Moon mission Artemis II at the White House on Wednesday, and we’re sure they must have been thrilled to be there. THRILLED!

At least the astronauts were able to leave after a very short time. If Trump is to be believed (Narrator: He is not), he could have been up there with them for ten days.

A lot of people were very much behind the idea of testing his claim in a practical fashion.

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