Donald Trump told the Artemis II crew that he’s fit enough to be an astronaut, and got owned to the Moon and back – 21 funniest takedowns

US artemis ii donald trump

We cross now to the delusional little corner of the world inhabited by Donald Trump, in which mirrors, health checks, and self-awareness apparently don’t exist.

The president had the honour of hosting the crew of the Moon mission Artemis II at the White House on Wednesday, and we’re sure they must have been thrilled to be there. THRILLED!

the Artemis II crew looks mortified as Trump turns to them while he's attacking NATO pic.twitter.com/Qyiivdw2MR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

She 100% hated this! HER FACE SAYS IT ALL. https://t.co/oBjOMET0LL pic.twitter.com/aBchYsGeEg — ella ⸆⸉ artemis ii era (@tinachella) April 29, 2026

"I like space. You know, I started Space Force" — Trump has the Artemis II crew in the Oval Office but of course he can't stop praising himself pic.twitter.com/GDrQeJlYut — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

It is INFURIATING that the president is subjecting the Artemis II crew – the best of us – to one of his usual unhinged pressers pic.twitter.com/uZPuTsURkH — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) April 29, 2026

At least the astronauts were able to leave after a very short time. If Trump is to be believed (Narrator: He is not), he could have been up there with them for ten days.

Not AI. Not SNL. Meeting the Artemis II astronauts, Trump claimed he’s physically “very, very good” and fit to be an astronaut: “I would have had no trouble making it. I’m physically very, very good.” How is this real life? pic.twitter.com/foHXLcuevW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 29, 2026

A lot of people were very much behind the idea of testing his claim in a practical fashion.

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Let's test this theory, put him on elon musk's next rocket. https://t.co/EX3RKW2OdG — Covie (@covie_93) April 29, 2026

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We support sending him to space. https://t.co/u3AajjBVrT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 29, 2026

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Let’s send his ass to space then. https://t.co/SPk2WPmLaE — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 29, 2026

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Left: President Trump meeting the astronauts says he's as physically fit as an astronaut 👀 Right: President Trump, tripping up and falling down, needing to be lifted up, at the White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/UjYws3HKfr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 29, 2026

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The bone spurs have healed. pic.twitter.com/3QCHkR03gm — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) April 29, 2026

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There was a time when people thought stuff like this was funny and endearing but when you realize he means it and he's clinically insane it hits different. https://t.co/9OTeAjamGv — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) April 29, 2026

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Dude couldn’t even jog to the end of his driveway. It also requires you to know how to swim. https://t.co/8BcXNjFb3k — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 29, 2026

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catheters don't work well in zero gravity https://t.co/4Mfjq4sTN6 — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) April 29, 2026

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Roflmao. So why use a cart when playing golf??? https://t.co/w2vThgWBFm — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 29, 2026

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