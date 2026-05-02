A woman invited people to tell her something about their dads, and the internet did not disappoint – 17 ‘peak dad’ responses

Life family Twitter X

It’s often the simplest callouts on social media that unearth the brightest gold.

Such was the case when Twitter/X user @Toribabieegirl asked people to tell everyone something about their dads.

Tell us one thing about ur Dad. — Tori_ (@Toribabieegirl) April 28, 2026

And, oh boy, did we get some real gems.

1.

When we were kids we were watching a popular kids cartoon. He came in the room and said that what we were watching was the most disgusting thing he’d ever seen in his life. It was CATDOG. My dad absolutely hates CATDOG. https://t.co/pWXN3IqzBg — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 29, 2026

2.

on 12th september 2001 my dad began referring to bin liners as “osamas” and did not stop until he died in 2019. one of the all time long-term dad bits. https://t.co/Dvg8QIlkbt — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) April 30, 2026

3.

That man good at hide and go seek 😭 — El-Rondo🍃 (@ElRondo08) April 29, 2026

4.

when i was really young i called tofu gross bc i’d seen a cartoon making fun of it. he, knowing i’d never had it, went OFF about how i can’t say things are gross when ive never had them, how it’s unacceptable to mock another culture’s food, then he made tofu stir fry for dinner https://t.co/uDscWhB4eH — brecht apologist (@madison_tayt) April 30, 2026

5.

he got sober in the most astronomically improbable way possible (his car broke down in rural Alabama and the mechanic convinced him to stick around in town and detox/sober up, as he was a recovering alcoholic), and is coming up on 40 years of sobriety this year. https://t.co/NXb7HTAIlP — andi 🐞☘️ (@AndiAllOver) April 29, 2026

6.

when i was like 11 my mom “jokingly” said “please don’t be a lesbian though i don’t want a gay daughter” and my dad was all serious like “don’t say shit like that” and told me he would love me no matter what 🩷 https://t.co/kmQPB4b2zB — kjaypaw :3 (@kjaypaw) May 1, 2026

7.

One time my dad couldn’t get any employee at the home improvement store to help him. kept waiting and waiting and getting blown off. eventually he just lit a cigarette and they all came running. “There you guys are!” https://t.co/UEuLyfB9pf — riley sciarappa (@EndOfDaysWoman) April 30, 2026

8.

At his funeral, my sister (who was his caretaker) told everyone that right before he died, he finally figured out how to use the YouTube app on his TV. Which he used to search “boobs” and “tittys” (that spelling) every day. https://t.co/sJVWwKvyUF — “Tom”. (@NotThatTomGreen) April 30, 2026

9.

called me once to tell me he thinks he’s got celiac’s. i asked why and he said he drank 30 bud lights and felt sick and figured it must be the gluten so https://t.co/Z5nbgmKFCC — nichard (@meatymcsorley) May 1, 2026

10.

Dropped out of college due to depression Went to the South to do Civil Rights work and served Peace Corps in Iran, instead Got a Masters, and worked 30 years as a HS psychologist After he died, dozens of his former students found me on FB to tell me he had saved their lives https://t.co/fZq1hopbJo — Sarah Axelrath MD (@DrSarahAxelrath) April 30, 2026

11.

He had big hands, used to watch him drive and couldn’t believe how the steering wheel looked so small in his hands🤣 https://t.co/cn2i36q0gX — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) April 29, 2026

12.

mom would bring us to church and we all hated it including my very russian dad who doesn’t believe in church and he would do stuff like bring those mini restaurant packs of pb & jam and give them to me and my sister to make a sandwich out of the little round body of christ wafers https://t.co/LLFWLn7N0G — laurinha 🦠 (@ecto_fun) April 30, 2026

13.

We both smoked cigarettes and in 2014 he needed a triple bypass. After surgery, he couldn’t speak so he gestured smoking a cigarette then wagged his finger.

I quit smoking after that. YOU KNOW WHO DIDN’T QUIT SMOKING? https://t.co/VgpdmBahJr — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) April 29, 2026

14.

My parents started dating when they were 13 & 14. Dad loved non-veg, but my mom has always been a vegetarian. After they got married, he said, “If you won’t eat non-veg, I won’t either.” She didn’t mind his diet, but now it’s been 26 years, dad hasn’t touched his favourite food🥹 https://t.co/PWB5pBO7yf — S (@smishya18) April 29, 2026

15.

My dad is a massive cricket fanatic and was once in the televised background shot of a tense cricket match at Trent Bridge, seen picking his nose so laboriously and lengthily that multiple sports commentators joked about it live on air. https://t.co/8GSBjUEQdP — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) May 1, 2026

16.

When I was about 7, he started teaching me karate and boxing. We’d go to the park and spend all day learning. He wanted to make sure I could defend myself at any time. If I fell down, he’d say, “Wipe your tears butterfly and go again.” He taught me to have faith in myself. 🩷 https://t.co/jv8cm55v1a — KING Pip (@__Epiphanyy) April 29, 2026

17.