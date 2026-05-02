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A woman invited people to tell her something about their dads, and the internet did not disappoint – 17 ‘peak dad’ responses

Michael White. Updated May 2nd, 2026

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It’s often the simplest callouts on social media that unearth the brightest gold.

Such was the case when Twitter/X user @Toribabieegirl asked people to tell everyone something about their dads.

And, oh boy, did we get some real gems.

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