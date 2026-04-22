Keir Starmer’s unintended Road Runner impression at the Dispatch Box is our new all-time favourite House of Commons moment

Politics Keir Starmer

Just when Keir Starmer’s day couldn’t get any worse – not really – he goes and does a Road Runner impression at the Dispatch Box.

Well, that’s what lots of people were saying after this happened, during his response to an especially devastating takedown about the Mandelson affair from Diane Abbott.

the “meep meep” 18 seconds in has me crying like where did that sound come from pic.twitter.com/rBgA1KUDtm — harry (@haditforamoment) April 21, 2026

We can’t stop watching. And neither could these people, by the looks of it.

1.

Baby that’s the Road Runner pic.twitter.com/DPqTuSQneX — Nαтe Blαncнeтт (@NateBlanchett) April 21, 2026

2.

Me when Wile E. Coyote is blown up by his own dynamite trap: pic.twitter.com/PZrl5sePON — fareed (@it_is_fareed) April 20, 2026

3.

Rough day for Starmer, but at least everyone seemed to enjoy his famous Roadrunner impression https://t.co/DzIFJmvrDH pic.twitter.com/WPWW6FMR5t — Fisted Away (@fistedaway) April 20, 2026

4.

never have I wanted to steal someone’s lunch money so badly https://t.co/XwLSMD93KD — Matty 🐛 (@Matty_Ixnay) April 22, 2026

5.

I’ve watched this more times than I suspect is healthy. I should buy some shares in Acme. — Ian Irwin (@Ian_A_Irwin) April 20, 2026

6.

7.

Lmao I thought the sound was going to be coming from someone in the distance, not from him. — Rep. George Santa (@RepGeorgeSanta) April 22, 2026

8.

It's the robots low-battery warning. — HellBint 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 🌻 (@HellBint) April 22, 2026

9.

Actual LOL at this. Well played. — Mokèlé-mbèmbé 🏔️👹🗿 (@Mokele_mbembe) April 20, 2026

And just in case you hadn’t already realised (you had probably already realised) …

He was trying to start saying "Mr Speaker", but I think he was put off by people making noise. So he went "M-M-… Mr Speaker". — Pete Stubbs (@pete_stubbs1) April 21, 2026

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This MP channeled the spirit of Mrs Merton for this A++ takedown of Keir Starmer over his Peter Mandelson appointment and it totally nails it

Source @haditforamoment