Politics Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer’s unintended Road Runner impression at the Dispatch Box is our new all-time favourite House of Commons moment

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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Just when Keir Starmer’s day couldn’t get any worse – not really – he goes and does a Road Runner impression at the Dispatch Box.

Well, that’s what lots of people were saying after this happened, during his response to an especially devastating takedown about the Mandelson affair from Diane Abbott.

We can’t stop watching. And neither could these people, by the looks of it.

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And just in case you hadn’t already realised (you had probably already realised) …

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This MP channeled the spirit of Mrs Merton for this A++ takedown of Keir Starmer over his Peter Mandelson appointment and it totally nails it

Source @haditforamoment