Nigel Farage said he wanted to buy a pint for a foul-mouthed heckler who wouldn’t stop bothering Rachel Reeves and the entire internet responded as one

Politics nigel farage Rachel reeves

You might have seen in the news today how chancellor Rachel Reeves was heckled by a motorist while she tried to do a TV news interview.

Not just heckled but persistently bothered in an especially unpleasant, foul-mouthed fashion.

🚨 WATCH: Rachel Reeves is repeatedly heckled while at a petrol station in Leeds pic.twitter.com/dFO6d9iPzu — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 20, 2026

The incident elicited plenty of sympathy for Reeves, even among people who don’t have much (any) time for the chancellor and was a grim reminder of the abuse politicians have to put up with on a daily basis.

Not Nigel Farage though. Oh no. Because the Reform UK leader broke cover after going missing for five in the wake of that secret £5m ‘gift’ to say this.

I’d like to buy this man a pint. Does anyone know how I can find him? https://t.co/aOxMw08dfx — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 20, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of supremely satisfying and totally on-point responses.

1.

Cat check: Last week, Nigel Farage complained when a journalist stood close to his house because it threatened his safety — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 20, 2026

2.

Newsflash: Farage offers to reward a man abusing a woman in the street because he likes the abuse he was shouting. https://t.co/9GR3xOmn5H — JennyPence 🌹 (@JennyEPence) May 20, 2026

3.

Well done, Nigel. Celebrating filthy manners. Encouraging men swearing at women while banging on about your own security. Two tier Farage. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) May 20, 2026

4.

The man who needs £5million to pay for protection, kicked up a stink when Jo Brand made a crap joke about a milkshake being thrown at him, is now encouraging people to abuse senior politicians on the street, wow. This is extremely poor, even for Farage https://t.co/qsUDGbC8TB — Dean 🇬🇧🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@deanbegley1) May 20, 2026

5.

Shows your true colours that you think it is fine for one of your voters to attack a female MP doing her job. As misogynistic as Trump but even less ability and he's get dementia — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 20, 2026

6.

If this happened to Farage he’d be claiming this is exactly why he needed a billionaire to give him £5m https://t.co/SxN78mgxsU — David (@Zero_4) May 20, 2026

7.

If that was you you'd be crying & playing the victim. — Oliver (@OWS1892) May 20, 2026

8.

Perhaps your mate Harbone can give Rachel £5m too? Seeing as she's open to abuse too and needs to be kept safe..especially seeing as she's a woman. https://t.co/vFK49qeZny — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 20, 2026

9.

Well she handled it well. Did you? pic.twitter.com/IAuh7Wjdbv — Ahsan Ullah 🌹🇬🇧 (@ahsanforbritain) May 20, 2026

10.

Farage approving of a man using foul language to MP – he's lost it. https://t.co/kwCX3wF1Nn — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) May 20, 2026

11.

You want to buy a man a pint for abusing politicians? Sounds like a form of sectarian politics who are content to shout and swear at women?

This you? pic.twitter.com/Io6iVs2959 — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) May 20, 2026

12.

Man who pisses and whines about being attacked encouraging verbals against women in the street. The fucking hypocrisy of it 🙄 https://t.co/rkaDOuuG4z — Jaxon (@JaxonFisk) May 20, 2026

13.

Going by London prices if you did then it would still leave you with £4,999,992.15 left from your crypto mates donation. https://t.co/yEAmLEY7Ki — Brian Leishman (@BrianLeishmanMP) May 20, 2026

14.

Interesting that you want to reward a man abusing a woman in the street. Though with the company you usually keep I shouldn’t be surprised. pic.twitter.com/l4DbfKvhcp — JennyPence 🌹 (@JennyEPence) May 20, 2026

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