Politics nigel farage Rachel reeves

Nigel Farage said he wanted to buy a pint for a foul-mouthed heckler who wouldn’t stop bothering Rachel Reeves and the entire internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2026

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You might have seen in the news today how chancellor Rachel Reeves was heckled by a motorist while she tried to do a TV news interview.

Not just heckled but persistently bothered in an especially unpleasant, foul-mouthed fashion.

The incident elicited plenty of sympathy for Reeves, even among people who don’t have much (any) time for the chancellor and was a grim reminder of the abuse politicians have to put up with on a daily basis.

Not Nigel Farage though. Oh no. Because the Reform UK leader broke cover after going missing for five in the wake of that secret £5m ‘gift’ to say this.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of supremely satisfying and totally on-point responses.

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