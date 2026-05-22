Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez data centers

AOC confronted the EPA on data center construction and she only needed one prop to stump them into silence

Saul Hutson. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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Data centers are our future. Just believe the tech bros. When have they ever steered us wrong before?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez begs to differ with the common knowledge flowing out of Silicon Valley. At a hearing with the Environmental Protection Agency, AOC took on the controversial issue of data center construction.

The New York State rep has always had a way with words, but it was the prop she brought out on behalf of a recent data center construction project in Georgia that hammered home her point this time.

It was a stunt, but an effective one.

EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jessica Kramer could only respond with a weak version of, “Let’s circle back on that in an email.”

The replies were full of disgust. At the water, at the data centers, and at Kramer’s lack of a reasonable response.

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