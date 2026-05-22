AOC confronted the EPA on data center construction and she only needed one prop to stump them into silence

Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez data centers

Data centers are our future. Just believe the tech bros. When have they ever steered us wrong before?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez begs to differ with the common knowledge flowing out of Silicon Valley. At a hearing with the Environmental Protection Agency, AOC took on the controversial issue of data center construction.

The New York State rep has always had a way with words, but it was the prop she brought out on behalf of a recent data center construction project in Georgia that hammered home her point this time.

AOC: This is what drinking water in Georgia looks like after Meta began data center construction in the community. pic.twitter.com/oXk11U46ja — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2026

It was a stunt, but an effective one.

EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jessica Kramer could only respond with a weak version of, “Let’s circle back on that in an email.”

The replies were full of disgust. At the water, at the data centers, and at Kramer’s lack of a reasonable response.

1.

Flint Michigan didn’t have clean drinking water until last year after the crisis that happened in 2014. It took over a decade for the government to acknowledge those people suffering. They know what data centers will do to the environment. They don’t care. https://t.co/B72DC9BrCf — ♡ (@emkenobi) May 21, 2026

2.

Could you imagine if we start voting into Congress only people that are as efficient and determined to fight for the welfare of the American people as AOC is, my god, this country could quite possibly turn into a utopia. — Michael Cleere (@mikecleere) May 21, 2026

3.

This is a conversation India needs to have as well. We currently view these massive mega projects purely as investments, often ignoring the toll on local resources https://t.co/li9EECBn5F — 🙂 (@gnanodayam) May 21, 2026

4.

Water pressure and supply is still inconsistent in parts of Luzon. And the government thinks it’s a great idea to let our lands be used by the Americans for their AI data centers. This is the possible future of our water if we don’t stop this tech-worshipping bullshit. https://t.co/vxvvcd5beP — mango (@mangosagho) May 22, 2026

5.

Hey Georgia— once again, it’s Republicans who paved the way for tech oligarchs to do this to YOUR water… vote accordingly in November!!! — Kristen (@kristengough) May 21, 2026

6.

Why do these elite billionaires rush into their projects without one thought of any toxic after affects like mowing down The East Wing causing plumes of asbestos dust or blasting giant holes in the ground in Georgia for a data center polluted the public drinking water? — Amy B (@amyblance2000) May 21, 2026

7.