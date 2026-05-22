Donald Trump unveiled more details about his beloved ballroom and people aren’t convinced it’s actually a ballroom anymore

US donald trump

To the White House where Donald Trump has unveiled more details about his beloved ballroom, the only thing he likes talking about more than Iran’s (hypothetical) nuclear weapons.

And these latest details were so eye-opening that it got people wondering if he’s not actually building a ballroom at all. Have a listen for yourself.

Trump says his “ballroom” will feature a drone port, thick bulletproof glass, and bulletproof walls pic.twitter.com/zRIDx8DPI2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2026

Hiding in plain building site? Well, maybe.

And we reckon these people said it best.

1.

A bunker. He’s building a bunker. https://t.co/iUGUgUZN5L — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 21, 2026

2.

3.

Hmm weird thing to need for a place supposedly used to host parties 🤔 https://t.co/VKNhDgWmu8 — Tim (@trouble_man90) May 21, 2026

4.

Oh good. I was worried about rising gas prices but this makes it all better. https://t.co/wdOTUlKRNJ — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 21, 2026

5.

Military-grade protection for a ballroom is… a choice. Makes you wonder what exactly he thinks people are gonna be mad about. — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) May 21, 2026

6.

Hitler had a bunker just sayin https://t.co/BtdcPd9Bsa — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) May 21, 2026

7.

Will it have a mausoleum? Inquiring minds want to know. https://t.co/ueKEXAMm7N — Joel Montfort (@jmontforttx) May 22, 2026

8.

He will make noise about voter fraud after the mid terms and then test the water to see if he can suspend the 2028 Presidential until there is “election integrity.” — Mike Ganzer (@Gato78MU) May 21, 2026

9.

I wonder if Hitler was this excited about his bunker — TheeBrandi (@TheeBrandi) May 21, 2026

Which brings us neatly to these thoughts from former Maga elite turned Trump nemesis, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marge Greene says she is concerned that Trump is going to cancel the 2028 election to remain in power and will use an ongoing war as his justification. pic.twitter.com/mCTFqFxYuq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2026

And finally …

READ MORE

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Source @atrupar