US donald trump

Donald Trump unveiled more details about his beloved ballroom and people aren’t convinced it’s actually a ballroom anymore

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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To the White House where Donald Trump has unveiled more details about his beloved ballroom, the only thing he likes talking about more than Iran’s (hypothetical) nuclear weapons.

And these latest details were so eye-opening that it got people wondering if he’s not actually building a ballroom at all. Have a listen for yourself.

Hiding in plain building site? Well, maybe.

And we reckon these people said it best.

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Which brings us neatly to these thoughts from former Maga elite turned Trump nemesis, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And finally …

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Source @atrupar