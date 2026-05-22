Rob Schneider said we didn’t need vaccines because God had already done all the hard work and this A++ comeback beat all-comers

Celebrity rob schneider

You might remember Rob Schneider from back in the day when he was an actor in films like Deuce Bigalow and, well, Deuce Biglow.

These days you are more likely to know him as a Maga cultist and spreader of conspiracy theories, so it should probably come as no surprise to anyone that he’s not overly keen on vaccinations.

About as keen on them as we were on Deuce Bigalow, in fact.

God made us.

Not science.

We don’t need these unnecessary jabs. https://t.co/ymJATFU0wb — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) May 21, 2026

And we mention it because it prompted no end of A++ responses.

Before vaccines, life expectancy was 40 https://t.co/JJikZYAqjb — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) May 21, 2026

Says a guy whose scientific education peaked at baking soda volcano. — Abraham Lynksys (@TorySnyc) May 21, 2026

Fuck off Rob. You're a washed up comedian with zero medical training or expertise.

What a sad and pathetic little man you've become. https://t.co/G1Bve99aTL — Michael Mahoney (@MikeTheNavyGuy1) May 22, 2026

But this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Take your glasses off then you unbelievable moron. https://t.co/zLMxCJVKsK pic.twitter.com/La9ZjpHz6o — THE SOY PILL (@thesoypill) May 21, 2026

Boom.

Brother stop. We should be encouraging this type of natural selection. — Wacksan Wane (@Endoublem) May 22, 2026

READ MORE

This guy asked his masseuse for a ‘happy ending’ and ended up getting pummelled and it’s an absolute best in class