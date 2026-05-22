Celebrity rob schneider

Rob Schneider said we didn’t need vaccines because God had already done all the hard work and this A++ comeback beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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You might remember Rob Schneider from back in the day when he was an actor in films like Deuce Bigalow and, well, Deuce Biglow.

These days you are more likely to know him as a Maga cultist and spreader of conspiracy theories, so it should probably come as no surprise to anyone that he’s not overly keen on vaccinations.

About as keen on them as we were on Deuce Bigalow, in fact.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of A++ responses.

But this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Boom.

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