Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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Happy long-weekend Friday, for those in the UK and the US. Your time is nearly here, Ireland. The rest of you, well – soz. Sucks to be you, probably.

In preparation for whatever length weekend you’re about to have, how about reading some funny stuff we’ve spotted this week on Twitter?

Mrs Doyle from Father Ted, revealing a series of large cards that just say 'Go on'

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