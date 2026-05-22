US donald trump interviews

In 1990, Barbara Walters called out Donald Trump’s lies right to his face in a brutal blueprint for holding the grifter-in-chief to account

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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Back in 1990, journalist Barbara Walters had the pleasure of interviewing Donald Trump for ABC’s 20/20 news show, just after the publication of ‘his’ book Trump: Surviving at the Top. We say ‘pleasure’ because we’re sure she must have enjoyed holding the man who would be president to account.

As well as criticising his famously terrible parenting skills, she unpicked Trump’s self-described image as a great businessman, and challenged many of his claims from the book.

He was fuuuuming.

Here’s a snippet of that interview.

These reactions say all that needs to be said.

We’ll just leave this here.

It’s well worth watching the full thing, which you can do here.

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This reporter magnificently fact checked Donald Trump to his face and had the whole internet cheering

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