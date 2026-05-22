In 1990, Barbara Walters called out Donald Trump’s lies right to his face in a brutal blueprint for holding the grifter-in-chief to account

US donald trump interviews

Back in 1990, journalist Barbara Walters had the pleasure of interviewing Donald Trump for ABC’s 20/20 news show, just after the publication of ‘his’ book Trump: Surviving at the Top. We say ‘pleasure’ because we’re sure she must have enjoyed holding the man who would be president to account.

As well as criticising his famously terrible parenting skills, she unpicked Trump’s self-described image as a great businessman, and challenged many of his claims from the book.

He was fuuuuming.

Here’s a snippet of that interview.

I feel compelled to post this banger of a clip showing Barbara Walters humiliate trump to his face, as a reminder to reporters: YOU DON'T HAVE TO ACCEPT HIM CALLING YOU "DUMMY." This is outstanding. 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/dj7Q6yO4HX — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 18, 2026

These reactions say all that needs to be said.

Do you even remember what JOURNALISM looked and sounded like? It sounded LIKE THIS. https://t.co/pslLzREZc4 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 19, 2026

Back when journalists still understood their job wasn’t to flatter powerful narcissists. Barbara Walters didn’t panic.

Didn’t fold.

Didn’t start apologizing for asking basic questions. She just calmly held up the mirror — and Trump instantly became defensive, insecure, and… https://t.co/D9F0w0aQFB — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) May 18, 2026

BRUTAL 1990 interview. She tells Trump can you just drop the mask and stop pretending you're a billionaire? You don't have any money and the bankers just told me you're deep in debt. Can you drop the facade? WATCH pic.twitter.com/nfUffwVg2h — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 18, 2026

This is how an intelligent, factual interview is done. He was a liar & conman then, he’s worse now! #Epsteinfiles https://t.co/i64ViB8UG5 — Mark Collins Sr. (@2FIVESPORTS) May 20, 2026

She called as she saw it. No need to mince words. Not the least bit afraid of him. Trump has been a well known con man since the early 1980's. He and his family really did a job on MAGA. MAGA cult does not hold him accountable for anything. pic.twitter.com/nzjNV220sW — Chip Johnson (@roland80485) May 22, 2026

THIS is what reporters are supposed to be like. Not the insipid pathetic spineless ones today that won't call Trump out, stick up for themselves, or stick up for colleagues. https://t.co/oVUkacJ70k — MAGAtard 🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸🌊 (@RealMAGAtard) May 18, 2026

If only a reporter would talk to Trump now in this manner https://t.co/ChXfQH58pk — ThisThatOther2 (@ThisThatOther2) May 19, 2026

Dude can’t even PICK UP the facade.

He’s as transparent as marzipan. And dumb. So fucking dumb. https://t.co/fskXPycWLz — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) May 19, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

So it's true, Barbara Walters WAS the original "Nasty Woman." pic.twitter.com/SN8TbrEVdH — Summerwind 💙 (@KyriakosLaconas) May 18, 2026

It’s well worth watching the full thing, which you can do here.

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This reporter magnificently fact checked Donald Trump to his face and had the whole internet cheering

Source Brooklyn Dad Defiant Image Screengrab