US donald trump

Donald Trump posted some AI slop of himself throwing Stephen Colbert into a dumpster, and got absolutely dragged – 17 best burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2026

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Whoever taught Donald Trump to use the internet needs to have a long hard word with themself. The Orange Buffoon not only uses Truth Social and Twitter to rant about things he’s spotted on cable TV at two in the morning, but he post memes and – for the last couple of years – AI slop.

After the final episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the thin-skinned president gloated about the political sacking he had engineered, because he couldn’t handle being the butt of the joke. He shared this impossible scenario.

The man can’t walk in a straight line, and falls asleep if a meeting takes place after lunchtime, let alone pick up another human.

Tweeters weighed in.

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