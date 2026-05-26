Donald Trump posted some AI slop of himself throwing Stephen Colbert into a dumpster, and got absolutely dragged – 17 best burns

US donald trump

Whoever taught Donald Trump to use the internet needs to have a long hard word with themself. The Orange Buffoon not only uses Truth Social and Twitter to rant about things he’s spotted on cable TV at two in the morning, but he post memes and – for the last couple of years – AI slop.

After the final episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the thin-skinned president gloated about the political sacking he had engineered, because he couldn’t handle being the butt of the joke. He shared this impossible scenario.

The man can’t walk in a straight line, and falls asleep if a meeting takes place after lunchtime, let alone pick up another human.

Tweeters weighed in.

1.

Trust me. Stephen Colbert is going to have the last laugh. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 23, 2026

2.

So he admits it was government censorship https://t.co/R1KTnQCFEW — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) May 23, 2026

3.

It's funny, Colbert started out playing an egomaniac right-wing idiot on TV but there's no call for those anymore. I wonder why? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 23, 2026

4.

You can’t even stay awake while standing, gray scale hands — you couldn’t lift a bag of chips let alone a brilliant comedian who owns your aspic filled ass. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 23, 2026

5.

dipshit says wut — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 23, 2026

6.

pretty crazy how blatant the ending of the late show is just an act of government censorship lol https://t.co/kX63DCST11 — onion person (@CantEverDie) May 22, 2026

7.

We need a new law that bans presidents from having personal social media and posting shit like this. Bring back professionalism, please. Their socials should only be used to post about government updates. I cannot believe our current administration, which is full of adults,… https://t.co/NHzQFlafz8 — ♡ (@emkenobi) May 23, 2026

8.

Donald Trump will always be famous as the first world leader who embraced AI.

He has used the innovative power of AI to reflect his clear political vision, a highly thought out rationality & a clever sense of humour.

America you must be so proud of this great man. https://t.co/csg2mVkiV4 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 23, 2026

9.