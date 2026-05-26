Nigel Farage claims his £5 million crypto windfall was leaked by a Kremlin hacker, and the chinny reckon stretched to Thailand and back – 23 sceptical responses

Politics nigel farage

Another day, another deflection from the head of Reform UK over the five million quid he was bunged – sorry – given by a Thailand-based crypto billionaire named Christopher Harborne (or Chakrit Sakunkrit).

At this rate, Farage’s crypto-millions excuses will have a Wikipedia page of their own.

Farage now claims Russian spies hacked his phone to obtain details of his controversial £5million gift www.mirror.co.uk/news/politic… [image or embed] — Peter Stefanovic (@peterstefanovic.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 08:06

Except – ‘That thing I was trying to hide was discovered by dodgy means’ doesn’t exactly make Farage come out of it smelling of roses.

It joins ‘It was a gift’, ‘It’s for my personal security for life’, and ‘It was a reward for Brexit’ in the list of irrelevances which don’t change the fact that he still had to declare it to Parliament and let them decide whether it should be included in his register of interests.

Ciaran Martin, former Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), was completely unconvinced, pointing out that the allegation is of such a serious nature that any evidence should be handed over to the agency for analysis. The alleged hack is apparently yet to be reported to the NCSC.

If Mr Farage wants people to believe his phone was hacked by hostile actors “almost certainly linked to Moscow”, normal practice would be for the experts who examined the phone to be named (or at least their company) alongside some published technical evidence 1/2 www.dailymail.com/news/article… [image or embed] — Ciaran Martin (@ciaranm.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 10:56

To say people were very sceptical would be a gross understatement.

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This looks like bullshit stenography to me. Glen Owen also ‘reported’ Farage’s lies about French police & a monoglot mechanic ‘telling him’ his car had been ‘tampered with’ in an ‘assassination attempt’ when he was trying to distract attention from something else. Also, Putin *wants* him to be PM! [image or embed] — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 09:41

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‘My phone was hacked by the Kremlin who exposed the £5m bung no-one is supposed to know about’ is certainly an interesting new angle.. I wonder if the journalist involved has broken any other major scandals? 🤔 Oh! [image or embed] — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 12:47

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I bought a wine glass online to try to cover up from my wife that I’d broken one when she was away. I only told a handful of friends. So I’ve no idea how she found out. According to ReformUK, I now have conclusive evidence I’ve been hacked by the Russian state — Ciaran Martin (@ciaranm.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 11:12

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The best thing about my Russian hack story is that how the Guardian found out about the £5 million is completely irrelevant. But now people are talking about that instead of why I was given it, why I tried to hide it and whether I bought houses with it. 😉 — Parody Nigel Farage (@parodypm.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 11:03

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Seems unlikely that the Russians would have to hack him, since they already pay all his bills. — Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 08:08

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This is a poor attempt at distancing and deflection. I assume the "hacking" also made him accept £5m and repeatedly change his story about it. — Keith Healing (@keithhea.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 09:42

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Farage is a pro-Russian liar and propagandist. Everyone knows that. He mislead the UK public to leave EU, Russia’s biggest strategic win for decades. Everything Farage promised with brexit was a lie.

And still a large percentage is still voting for him. Are the Brit’s complete idiots? [image or embed] — Benjamin Husstad-Nedberg (@factforce.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 22:57

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“You only know about the £5m cause the Russians hacked me” isn’t the winning argument he thinks it is. — MrMRF8 (@mrmrf8.bsky.social) 24 May 2026 at 10:44

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