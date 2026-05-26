The New York Times described the exploded SpaceX rocket’s mission as ‘mostly successful’, and the takedowns were out of this world – 21 scathing reactions

US elon musk New York Times SpaceX

On Friday, SpaceX carried out a test flight of the V3 rocket that Elon Musk hopes will one day carry people to Mars.

Its booster, which is designed to separate and complete a powered return, failed to pull off the powered part, falling uncontrolled into the Gulf of Mexico. One of the six engines on the actual rocket shut down during the flight. It missed the planned landing platform in the Indian Ocean, toppled over and exploded.

SpaceX described the explosion as ‘not unexpected’, so not a ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’, this time – allegedly.

The internet had one or two thoughts on the incident.

Elon Musk should make fireworks instead of rockets… I mean, they blow up anyways — Harbinger Of Mundane (@harbingerofmundane.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 17:47

My favorite Elon Musk bit is him trying to cope every time one of his shitty rockets blows up by saying It's Valuable Data Actually — Dan O’Sullivan (@osullyville.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 22:26

The New York Times took a fairly flattering approach to the story.

This headline is hilarious when you learn that the rocket toppled over in a fiery explosion on landing [image or embed] — Dr. SkySkull (@drskyskull.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 16:40

As you can imagine, the mockery blew up almost as much as the rocket.

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Let’s go to the video. Yes, “mostly successful” for a rocket promised to land safely upright. And Magellen had a “mostly successful” trip to the Phillippines. [image or embed] — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴛʜᴏᴍᴀꜱ ʀɪᴅᴅʟᴇ 🇵🇭 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanthomasriddle.com) 24 May 2026 at 00:11

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How is " Mostly Successful" a headline? Its like praising my cat for getting most of her shit inside the litter box this time — tehmud.bsky.social (@tehmud.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 20:40

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And the US gov't keeps giving Musk money to start a colony on Mars.😂😂 — ANGEL – BadAss Resister (@nivula.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 20:27

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