Politics Reform UK

Danny Kruger downplaying Reform’s Makerfield candidate’s vile misogynistic comments about Carol Vorderman spoke volumes about where the party is right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2026

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Reform UK’s candidate for the crucial Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, has got off to exactly the start you’d expect from his party – with multiple allegations of racism and sexism, fuelled by his own now-deleted or banned social media accounts.

Here’s the type of hot take we can expect from Makerfield’s potential MP.

Hope Not Hate found his second X account using an internet archive.

CW: Contains extremely offensive and NSFW comments.

Those aren’t from his suspended X account. Nobody has yet found what he said to limbo under the low, low bar for acceptable behaviour that forms the post-Musk platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reform have been studiously preventing Kenyon from interacting with the media without a script and a babysitter.

Carol Vorderman took to Instagram, with this demolition of Kenyon and Reform.

In a Today Show first, Emma Barnett felt obliged to read out the disgusting post about Carol Vorderman as she tried to get Reform MP and spokesperson Danny Kruger to clarify the party’s position on what Kenyon had said.

This clip includes a few more of Kruger’s squirming attempts at deflection.

For a man who said he wasn’t going to defend something, that sounded an awful lot like a defence. A very bad one, but still…

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