Danny Kruger downplaying Reform’s Makerfield candidate’s vile misogynistic comments about Carol Vorderman spoke volumes about where the party is right now

Politics Reform UK

Reform UK’s candidate for the crucial Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, has got off to exactly the start you’d expect from his party – with multiple allegations of racism and sexism, fuelled by his own now-deleted or banned social media accounts.

Here’s the type of hot take we can expect from Makerfield’s potential MP.

Reform’s candidate in Makerfield said women have abortions for “vanity purposes.” Prehistoric. Toxic. Misogynistic. And Farage wants to put people like this in Parliament. https://t.co/OyD5QsiKm1 — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) May 25, 2026

Hope Not Hate found his second X account using an internet archive.

CW: Contains extremely offensive and NSFW comments.

On 5 April 2020, Kenyon said someone eating chips on a beach should be waterboarded, a method of torture prohibited by international human rights law. Two days earlier, he said Richard Branson and other businessmen should be HANGED for accepting furlough. pic.twitter.com/JG39dYXufe — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Kenyon was blocked from Sky Sports Rugby League's page for comments about women's rugby, called Labour "the party for trannys," and replied "What does his dick taste like" to a post about a male rugby player. pic.twitter.com/ouPPa1CDeI — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Kenyon also said he loved how female rugby players "handle their knockers." And wrote: "If it's not tits and arse or rugby its politics." pic.twitter.com/lPUf5FoDZ3 — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Rob Kenyon’s second account featured posts objectifying women, peddling conspiracy theories and calling for violence. In one post, Kenyon suggested that he’d "love to smell & lick" Carole Vorderman's "arsehole." pic.twitter.com/8vcEMgiXbP — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Those aren’t from his suspended X account. Nobody has yet found what he said to limbo under the low, low bar for acceptable behaviour that forms the post-Musk platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reform have been studiously preventing Kenyon from interacting with the media without a script and a babysitter.

Reform UK on Makerfield Candidate, he's fully vetted you can't speak to him, he's not available. The party deploying the Farage Manoeuvre, when scrutiny knocks on the door hide. Kenyon won't last, Farage won't either. #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/fr4A9zBbCb — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) May 25, 2026

Reform UK candidate and would-be sniffer of intellectual bumholes Robert Kenyon here displaying the same selective mutism being offered by his company director Nigel Farage He’ll lose the Ashton in Makerfield by-election on a 9 letter word ‘Vorderman’ pic.twitter.com/CxiRkGm1TX — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) May 25, 2026

Carol Vorderman took to Instagram, with this demolition of Kenyon and Reform.

🚨BREAKING: Carol Vorderman has SLAMMED Reform UK’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, as a “vile online abuser” 🇬🇧 This comes after comments surfaced from the Reform candidate saying he would like to “smell and lick” carols ars*hole. pic.twitter.com/IkKmlxxC76 — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) May 23, 2026

In a Today Show first, Emma Barnett felt obliged to read out the disgusting post about Carol Vorderman as she tried to get Reform MP and spokesperson Danny Kruger to clarify the party’s position on what Kenyon had said.

I love that, to scotch rumours of his return to the Tories, Nigel Farage threw Danny Kruger out on media this morning — to defend Robert Kenyon's rank misogyny. A top-tier hospital pass from Kruger's boss. pic.twitter.com/n4icsvChB9 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 25, 2026

This clip includes a few more of Kruger’s squirming attempts at deflection.

“I’m not going to defend those comments.” Danny Kruger, Reform UK MP, says previous social media comments made by the party’s candidate in Makerfield were unacceptable but argues that the country has bigger problems to deal with. pic.twitter.com/lpSPabVpUI — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) May 25, 2026

For a man who said he wasn’t going to defend something, that sounded an awful lot like a defence. A very bad one, but still…

1.

They can't defend their candidate for Makerfield by-election by they still want people to vote for him. Absolute shambles. https://t.co/YItsrwWYmg — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 25, 2026

2.

🚨 Danny Kruger just exposed Reform UK rotten moral compass on BBC. He admits his Makerfield candidates vile misogynistic filth graphic sexual abuse about Carol Vorderman and crude tits and arse comments about female rugby players is wrong then shrugs not going to defend it but… pic.twitter.com/Xqzizb78F3 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) May 25, 2026

3.

🚩 🚩 @danny__kruger starts with a half-admission “I’m not going to defend those comments” … to sound reasonable, but immediately deflects to “the country has bigger problems.” It’s a textbook way of trying to defend the indefensible without actually defending it. Same… pic.twitter.com/jdhGNklPeQ — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) May 25, 2026

4.

Actual footage of Reform Party brand ambassador for stripping women of their bodily autonomy Danny Kruger trying to weasel his way through his hospital pass media interview over questions concerning Ashton in Makerfield candidate Rob Kenyon’s penchant for sniffing celebrity hoop https://t.co/vUEYaIKyyx pic.twitter.com/vBcm3OMRUi — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) May 25, 2026

5.

Hey @danny__kruger I thought you were all about Christian family values? I’m sure Jesus had something to say about HYPOCRITES https://t.co/IJtwvCwLST — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) May 25, 2026

6.

And these are the comments we know about. Like I said, it’s incredible that Reform still have not come up with a proper way of vetting their candidates. A few bad apples slipping through in local elections is one thing. But in a contest this high profile it’s staggering. https://t.co/xnZJNuhx6n — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 25, 2026

7.

Reform don’t really seem to think very much of the men in this country if they claim it’s ordinary for them to pontificate to strangers what they would do to a female tv presenter in private or public. Men deserve better defenders for their integrity. Everyone deserves better… https://t.co/Vq805Zkfie — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) May 25, 2026

8.