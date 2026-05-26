17 favourite clapbacks to Donald Trump’s ironic revelation that ‘a lot of people’ didn’t know there was a ‘b’ in dumb

US donald trump MAGA

It’s a golden rule of comedy that if a joke needs an explanation, it isn’t working. Donald Trump, however, has never been one to follow rules — financial, political, legal, or moral.

He recently coined the term ‘Dumocrats’ for his political opponents and, at a rally in Suffern, New York, treated the crowd to a detailed explanation of this brilliant piece of wordplay.

If something can be both jaw-dropping and completely unsurprising at the same time, this clip shared on Twitter by Acyn certainly fits the bill.

Trump: Dumocrat. You take the E out and you don't use the B. A lot of people don't know dumb has a B in it actually. You don't need it. pic.twitter.com/uc6QZeYYju — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2026

Wow.

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Fun Fact: Whenever trump says "A lot of people don't know," it's ONLY HIM that he's talking about. Every single time. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 22, 2026

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This means he didn't know it had a b in it. He always tells on himself. — Gig – The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) May 22, 2026

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It’s just elder abuse at this point. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 22, 2026

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The fact that he he felt he had to explain this to the audience is the scariest part. — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) May 23, 2026

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Honestly like I think I died and I’m living in the twilight zone. What the fuck is going on. — Moby Duck (@MobyDuck978) May 22, 2026

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Is he seriously bragging about knowing how to spell a 4 letter word? Then pretending that most people cant spell a 4 letter word or am I losing my mind? — Re 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Fuckingbannedd) May 22, 2026

7.

If you take the B and R A I N out of persons head you end up with MAGA. Many people don't know that. — Dr. Gryndil 🇺🇦 (*not a parody account) (@gryndil) May 23, 2026

8.

Professor Don explains the silent B. The man is an absolute fucking genius. 🤡 — Frostbite Facts (@MapleRebuttal) May 23, 2026

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