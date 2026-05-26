US donald trump MAGA

17 favourite clapbacks to Donald Trump’s ironic revelation that ‘a lot of people’ didn’t know there was a ‘b’ in dumb

David Harris. Updated May 26th, 2026

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It’s a golden rule of comedy that if a joke needs an explanation, it isn’t working. Donald Trump, however, has never been one to follow rules — financial, political, legal, or moral.

He recently coined the term ‘Dumocrats’ for his political opponents and, at a rally in Suffern, New York, treated the crowd to a detailed explanation of this brilliant piece of wordplay.

If something can be both jaw-dropping and completely unsurprising at the same time, this clip shared on Twitter by Acyn certainly fits the bill.

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