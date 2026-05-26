17 favourite clapbacks to Donald Trump’s ironic revelation that ‘a lot of people’ didn’t know there was a ‘b’ in dumb
It’s a golden rule of comedy that if a joke needs an explanation, it isn’t working. Donald Trump, however, has never been one to follow rules — financial, political, legal, or moral.
He recently coined the term ‘Dumocrats’ for his political opponents and, at a rally in Suffern, New York, treated the crowd to a detailed explanation of this brilliant piece of wordplay.
If something can be both jaw-dropping and completely unsurprising at the same time, this clip shared on Twitter by Acyn certainly fits the bill.
Trump: Dumocrat. You take the E out and you don't use the B. A lot of people don't know dumb has a B in it actually. You don't need it. pic.twitter.com/uc6QZeYYju
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2026
Wow.
1.
Fun Fact: Whenever trump says "A lot of people don't know," it's ONLY HIM that he's talking about.
Every single time.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 22, 2026
2.
This means he didn't know it had a b in it. He always tells on himself.
— Gig – The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) May 22, 2026
3.
It’s just elder abuse at this point.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 22, 2026
4.
The fact that he he felt he had to explain this to the audience is the scariest part.
— Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) May 23, 2026
5.
Honestly like I think I died and I’m living in the twilight zone. What the fuck is going on.
— Moby Duck (@MobyDuck978) May 22, 2026
6.
Is he seriously bragging about knowing how to spell a 4 letter word? Then pretending that most people cant spell a 4 letter word or am I losing my mind?
— Re 🏴 (@Fuckingbannedd) May 22, 2026
7.
If you take the B and R A I N out of persons head you end up with MAGA. Many people don't know that.
— Dr. Gryndil 🇺🇦 (*not a parody account) (@gryndil) May 23, 2026
8.
Professor Don explains the silent B. The man is an absolute fucking genius. 🤡
— Frostbite Facts (@MapleRebuttal) May 23, 2026
9.
Imagine being in that crowd and applauding that. On camera. On record forever. How mortifying for them. In 40 years time, that footage will still be available for their friends & family to see.
— Just Thought I’d Say (@thoughtidsay) May 22, 2026