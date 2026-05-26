25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media threads

Welome to our round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Threads in the past week.

It comes to you during the hottest early May temperatures in Europe since records began, accompanied by a humongous side-eye in the direction of climate change deniers, and a brief prayer of thanks for ice-lollies.

If you spot anything you like, show it some love.

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