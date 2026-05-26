Trump says he would have ‘won California’ if Jesus had counted the votes, and there’s not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world – 15 brutal corrections

US donald trump

The great lie about Trump winning the 2020 election has barged its way back into the spotlight, with the president packing his sycophants into the Justice Department, and his cabinet refusing to admit that Biden won – even under oath.

Recently, however, Trump introduced a new conspiracy theory – that he got the votes to win the state of California in 2024, but the count was rigged.

Not only that, but he had an interesting preference for a particular vote counter.

Trump: "If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would've won California. But it's a rigged vote." pic.twitter.com/l5cNO6ApGn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

If Jesus came back to interact with Donald Trump, we suspect vote-counting would be the last thing on his mind.

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Jesus, of course, famous for counting votes in elections in Jerusalem. I believe that’s in the book of Batshit Crazy in the New Testament. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) May 20, 2026

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Trump: “If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would’ve won California because I do great with Hispanics” Fact check: Trump’s approval among Latino adults is just 27%, with 70% disapproving, according to a new Pew poll. pic.twitter.com/zsncWR6usW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 20, 2026

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If he actually believes this, then there's really, really something wrong with him https://t.co/7wvBXGxCV9 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 20, 2026

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Why should anyone believe a single word out of this man's mouth when he says things like this? https://t.co/wMbyxbZzYV — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 20, 2026

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Truly bananas claim President Trump has made on multiple occasions. He lost California by 30 points in 2016 (more than 4 million votes), 29 points in 2020 (more than 5 million votes) and 20 points in 2024 (more than 3 million votes). Votes are counted accurately in every state. https://t.co/kDPuKobjTf — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 20, 2026

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His delusions go on. He has the nuclear codes. https://t.co/SMthlL1VnX — Slava Ukraini‼️♥️🌈☮️🦋🇺🇦🇵🇸💙🇨🇺🙏🏼🇪🇸 (@ladymindful) May 20, 2026

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He would not have won California. https://t.co/w8YSRafJXz — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 20, 2026

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We've all grown so numb to his 24/7 fuckwittery that it mostly doesn't register any longer. But it should still register every freaking time he opens his face hole to make noise. No quarter. https://t.co/ZjLdQGYUb9 — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) May 20, 2026

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Just 4 days after praising Jesus on the National Mall, Trump wants him to come down from Heaven and count votes in a state he's always lost. https://t.co/tkQEalC4sF — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) May 20, 2026

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We’ve set the bar beneath the ground. There’s just no bottom. https://t.co/anKeITNW5N — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) May 20, 2026

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For the record, this is the only time Trump has ever wanted a man named Jesus to be involved in votinghttps://t.co/gX4aHNAI6s — MADE in America (@americamade_) May 20, 2026

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If Jesus came down and called Trump a fraud, Trump’s supporters would start a new church. pic.twitter.com/R889tMDXNB — The Solutions Party (@_SolutionsParty) May 20, 2026

Greta brought the brutal truth.

If Jesus Christ came down ICE would crucify him by noon while Trump bragged about the American cross building industry. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) May 20, 2026

READ MORE

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Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab