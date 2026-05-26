US donald trump

Trump says he would have ‘won California’ if Jesus had counted the votes, and there’s not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world – 15 brutal corrections

Poke Reporter. Updated May 26th, 2026

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The great lie about Trump winning the 2020 election has barged its way back into the spotlight, with the president packing his sycophants into the Justice Department, and his cabinet refusing to admit that Biden won – even under oath.

Recently, however, Trump introduced a new conspiracy theory – that he got the votes to win the state of California in 2024, but the count was rigged.

Not only that, but he had an interesting preference for a particular vote counter.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

If Jesus came back to interact with Donald Trump, we suspect vote-counting would be the last thing on his mind.

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Greta brought the brutal truth.

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Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab