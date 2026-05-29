Politics dana white ufc

UFC CEO Dana White said he’s politically ‘right down the middle’, and the replies dragged him into the cage for a reality check

Saul Hutson. Updated May 29th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is hosting a first of its kind event on the White House lawn this summer. A bunch of sweaty men in shorts are going to jump into a cage together and punch, kick, and bleed until one of them is crowned a champion.

America!

The President of the UFC is Dana White. His tireless work over the last decade made this event happen.

He never missed a photo opp with Donald Trump. He invites the President to meet his barbarians in the ring. He has flown on Air Force One with the President.

So it’s a little confusing when White talks to Rolling Stone magazine about his politics and says this:

What an odd thing to say.

The replies didn’t waste any time pointing out the fallacies in White’s statement. It was a first round knockout. He never stood a chance.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

To sum up.

READ MORE
They’ve started building a UFC arena on the White House lawn, and the internet came in two-footed – 23 no-holds-barred challenges

Source @RollingStone Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons