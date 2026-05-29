UFC CEO Dana White said he’s politically ‘right down the middle’, and the replies dragged him into the cage for a reality check

Politics dana white ufc

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is hosting a first of its kind event on the White House lawn this summer. A bunch of sweaty men in shorts are going to jump into a cage together and punch, kick, and bleed until one of them is crowned a champion.

America!

The President of the UFC is Dana White. His tireless work over the last decade made this event happen.

He never missed a photo opp with Donald Trump. He invites the President to meet his barbarians in the ring. He has flown on Air Force One with the President.

So it’s a little confusing when White talks to Rolling Stone magazine about his politics and says this:

The Rolling Stone Interview: Dana White @danawhite tells Rolling Stone he does not speak politically. “You never hear me talk politically, you never hear me say anything left, right. I’m a right down the middle common sense … that’s me.” pic.twitter.com/K5VdrdWUFn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 27, 2026

What an odd thing to say.

The replies didn’t waste any time pointing out the fallacies in White’s statement. It was a first round knockout. He never stood a chance.

1.

Dana White has spoken at the last three Republican National Conventions:https://t.co/ozj8JAwjjc — Nick Field (@nick_field90) May 27, 2026

2.

You spoke at 3 rnc’s and are literally having one of your events on the WHITE HOUSE LAWN. SHUT THE FUCK UP, DANA https://t.co/8c47s3cU0Z — Jack Freeman (@jackfreemanjr) May 27, 2026

3.

UFC is an in kind donation to Trump. https://t.co/vyvAMrT6sq — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 27, 2026

4.

Down the middle of the fvcking sewer. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/EC94T7u960 — OvereducatedAFVermin 🐀🍩🥀🇺🇦🥁🪷 (@BrandonWon2020) May 27, 2026

5.

6.

He’s the most politicized sports promoter in history. https://t.co/CwI1a0BAcS — art tavana (@arttavana) May 27, 2026

7.

Just a standard right down the middle guy, that Dana White https://t.co/rYBET9jnDX pic.twitter.com/pBnylI7Nm0 — Relle da 5’5” (@BeForRelle) May 27, 2026

8.

This is what every right wing idiot wants you to think. They will say this over and over while literally giving a speech for Trump. they will pretend like they are normal middle of the road types that are just pushed too far by democrats but they’re all right wing psychopaths — kpfettstyle (@kpfettstyle) May 27, 2026

9.

He is close friends with Trump and encouraged Rogan to endorse him. Its the most obvious lie in the world — Paul (@InformationSilo) May 27, 2026

10.

They see the writing on the wall so they’re slow-walking away from Trump’s radical Republican regime. Meanwhile, they got us here. Dana White spoke at the last THREE Republican National Conventions. He is a liar, just like Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, etc. — readthenews22 (@readthenews22) May 27, 2026

11.

Fuck Dana White . He wants it both ways, and acts like he’s in the middle. He’s an asshole and the enemy’s. Period . — Deacon Blues (@MichaelAnthnyJr) May 27, 2026

12.

all you fucking do is talk politically lmao https://t.co/GKbqu7SQgd — Bryan Rose (@br26) May 27, 2026

13.

Dude doesn’t even know he’s a right winged asshole 😂😂😂😂 — Darin Metzger (@darin_metzger) May 27, 2026

14.

This is Dana calling the public stupid as fuck….which is very on brand with the party he “doesn’t speak for”. Calling the party’s base stupid to their faces is the one constant. — TheSameThing (@exitplanetdvst) May 27, 2026

15.

lol this is such horseshit. If I was one of the chief reputation launderers for a specific political figure who I had a major hand in rehabilitating culturally I would be a total asshole to then say I’m just straight down the middle with no known allegiance! https://t.co/fSjmEIlGPh — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 27, 2026

To sum up.

“Right down the middle” is code for right wing but can read the room right now. — Ash Onega (@AshOnega) May 27, 2026

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They’ve started building a UFC arena on the White House lawn, and the internet came in two-footed – 23 no-holds-barred challenges

Source @RollingStone Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons