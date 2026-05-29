What’s something that became socially unacceptable way faster than anyone expected? – 17 behaviours that surprisingly fell out of favour

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Social norms can come and go like the tide. What’s acceptable today might be the height of bad taste in a few years time, leaving future generations to wonder what on earth we were thinking.

If you’ve been around long enough, you’ve probably already seen this in action. To get a taste of which behaviours have fallen out of favour, Rebeccagodesss put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something that became socially unacceptable way faster than anyone expected?’

Here are the top answers that were perfectly decent once upon a time…

1.

‘Ringtones.’

-rg123

2.

‘my dad used to let me sit on his lap and steer the car on backroads. told my coworkers this like 3 years ago and they looked at me like i confessed to a murder’

-No_Lawfulness5065

3.

‘smoking indoors’

-elfin_college

4.

‘I’d say the tide turned pretty quickly about posting your kids online. Started seeing a majority of parents covering their child’s face in some way once Covid happened.’

-brokenarrow1223

5.

‘Calling people on the phone. Felt so completely normal in the 90s to call people even for no particular reason just to chat, and now people react to a ringing phone like it’s a venomous scorpion.’

-BrawndoIII

6.

‘Marketing your products as “made with AI”‘

-apolitical-chungus

7.

‘Going to work sick to prove you’re “dedicated.” ‘Before 2020, managers loved the “hero” who dragged their half-dead body to the office to show team spirit. Now, if you cough too loudly in an open-concept office, people look at you like you are a biohazard.’

-felixandersenng

8.

‘Using crypto currency as actual currency. You used to be able to make all kinds of real world purchases using bitcoin. Now, almost no one accepts it. It’s still a tradable commodity, but it has next to no everyday value anymore’

-nowhereman136

9.