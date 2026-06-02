Ian Hislop’s magnificent takedown of Gary Neville just went viral again on Twitter and it’s proper man of the match stuff

Celebrity gary neville HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Have I Got News For You is back on our screens and it’s fair some people think – 70+ series in – it may be past its prime.

Fair enough, you might think, but it’s still a hugely entertaining watch we reckon and does something on the small screen that isn’t often done elsewhere.

But one upside of the debate going on about the show on Twitter was that it sent this Ian Hislop takedown of Gary Neville viral all over again.

With the World Cup coming up again and Neville part of the ITV team going to cover it, then why not enjoy it one more time. It’s proper man of the match stuff.

🚨GARY NEVILLE EXPOSED! Have I Got News For You is getting slammed right now, and rightly so. It’s long past its sell-by date. But a few years back, it delivered one glorious moment: Gary Neville, the self-appointed moraliser-in-chief, got absolutely exposed as the money… pic.twitter.com/FzGeUIDQME — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 1, 2026

Boom!

You can see his smile getting more and more strained and false throughout the exchange, — wankywanderer (@nomadicbolton) June 1, 2026

Can always rely on Ian Hislop to tell it like it is 😂 https://t.co/ECgFou5E1O — Matt (@matt_johnson_89) June 1, 2026

Genuine question, did @GNev2 ever actually “challenge these countries on the issues” like he said he would? Did he carry out an investigation or produce a documentary or write a report highlighting the issues in Qatar? Did he raise his concerns with the Qataris who paid him? — thesearemytransformers (@myautobots) June 1, 2026

READ MORE

This American made the mistake of not treating English mustard with the respect it deserves and it’s eye-wateringly hilarious

Source