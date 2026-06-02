Celebrity gary neville HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop’s magnificent takedown of Gary Neville just went viral again on Twitter and it’s proper man of the match stuff

John Plunkett. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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Have I Got News For You is back on our screens and it’s fair some people think – 70+ series in – it may be past its prime.

Fair enough, you might think, but it’s still a hugely entertaining watch we reckon and does something on the small screen that isn’t often done elsewhere.

But one upside of the debate going on about the show on Twitter was that it sent this Ian Hislop takedown of Gary Neville viral all over again.

With the World Cup coming up again and Neville part of the ITV team going to cover it, then why not enjoy it one more time. It’s proper man of the match stuff.

Boom!

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