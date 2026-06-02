US donald trump health

Donald Trump tried to convince everyone that his four cognitive tests prove he has ‘extreme intelligence’, but reality begged to differ – 21 clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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Donald Trump’s recent return to the Walter Reed Medical Center for the second time in 2026, and the third time within the past 12 months had people’s curiosity turned up to 11.

The almost 80-year-old president has clearly not been in peak physcial condition, even for his fairly advanced age. Bruising on both hands, a rash on his neck, extremely swollen ankles, and an apparent inabiity to stay awake during meetings had all led to a great deal of speculation.

To set people’s minds at rest, his medical report was released.

His doctor, U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, seems to be under the impression that he’s taking care of 1980s Arnold Schwarzenegger, rather than a man who can’t walk in a straight line or play nine holes of golf without driving his cart on the greens.

Scepticism was understandably rife.

However, it wasn’t staying just outside of the ‘obese’ range, having perfect blood pressure, or even the bullet scar on his ear that only Maga can see which made Trump proud. Here’s what he wrote on Truth Social.

The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good. Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered “extreme intelligence.” Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it! President DONALD J. TRUMP

CNN’s medical analyst, a professor of medicine and surgery, explained why taking four of these tests isn’t the win Trump thinks – even if he aced them.

We weren’t the only ones questioning a finding of ‘normal cognitive performance’ from Trump.

The side eye was visible from Mar-a-Lago to the half-demolished White House.

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