Donald Trump tried to convince everyone that his four cognitive tests prove he has ‘extreme intelligence’, but reality begged to differ – 21 clapbacks

US donald trump health

Donald Trump’s recent return to the Walter Reed Medical Center for the second time in 2026, and the third time within the past 12 months had people’s curiosity turned up to 11.

The almost 80-year-old president has clearly not been in peak physcial condition, even for his fairly advanced age. Bruising on both hands, a rash on his neck, extremely swollen ankles, and an apparent inabiity to stay awake during meetings had all led to a great deal of speculation.

To set people’s minds at rest, his medical report was released.

White House Physician releases letter on President Trump's health following recent visit to Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/XVml39VApd — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) May 30, 2026

His doctor, U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, seems to be under the impression that he’s taking care of 1980s Arnold Schwarzenegger, rather than a man who can’t walk in a straight line or play nine holes of golf without driving his cart on the greens.

Scepticism was understandably rife.

If you believe Trump is in "excellent health" then I have a bridge to sell you https://t.co/tVuYIzwNLp — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 30, 2026

White House finally "releases: Trump's medical exam reports. They say he is 6'3 Curiously the same as Prince William: Okay then pic.twitter.com/ewbWfclf2X — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) May 30, 2026

They're trying to tell you that an 80-year-old narcoleptic with random bruises all over his body, eats junk food and never exercise, is in perfect health. — Covie (@covie_93) May 30, 2026

However, it wasn’t staying just outside of the ‘obese’ range, having perfect blood pressure, or even the bullet scar on his ear that only Maga can see which made Trump proud. Here’s what he wrote on Truth Social.

CNN’s medical analyst, a professor of medicine and surgery, explained why taking four of these tests isn’t the win Trump thinks – even if he aced them.

I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty. pic.twitter.com/pSjzUkJ9R2 — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 31, 2026

We weren’t the only ones questioning a finding of ‘normal cognitive performance’ from Trump.

The side eye was visible from Mar-a-Lago to the half-demolished White House.

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President says he was diagnosed with "extreme intelligence." pic.twitter.com/m84vLx6Lz9 — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 1, 2026

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The President is so intelligent he can’t tell the difference between an IQ test and one for cognitive functioning (dementia). This is the 4th time he’s had a cognitive test in just over a year? This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/kpEOqEy6x2 — Prof Colin Talbot (rerum cognoscere causas) (@colinrtalbot) June 1, 2026

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And there’s no way he fucking passed it. https://t.co/xo7vY6WYoG — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) May 31, 2026

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Bill Clinton: I balanced the federal budget Barack Obama: I won a Nobel Peace Prize Joe Biden: I passed the largest long-term investment in US infrastructure since WWII Donald Trump: I can identify a camel — Covie (@covie_93) May 31, 2026

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Other presidents did not require cognitive tests because they weren’t showing signs of severe cognitive decline as you are, you insane fuck. pic.twitter.com/9oEpr7MaEG — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) May 31, 2026

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Trump is now bragging over doctors being so concerned with his cognitive decline that he was given 3 dementia tests in a year and Obama/Biden were given 0. Not the brag you think it is, Donald! pic.twitter.com/XD6RPG3vyk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 27, 2026

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Only cultists believe this bullshit pic.twitter.com/DgWop8qbmK — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 30, 2026

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