Weird World Andrew tate Russia

Andrew Tate proudly announced that he’s off to Moscow and the internet got over-excited – just not for the same reason he did

Poke Reporter. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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Self-styled king of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate took time out from reading the many and various charges against him in various parts of the world to proudly announce that he’s off to Moscow.

Not only him, but his work experience/brother Tristan as well. And how excited were they? This excited.

And it’s fair to say that a fair portion of Twitter was just as excited – very possibly even more! – than they were. Just not for the same reasons.

And of all the very funny and totally on-point responses, these people surely said it best.

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In three words …

To conclude.

And finally!

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