Andrew Tate proudly announced that he’s off to Moscow and the internet got over-excited – just not for the same reason he did

Weird World Andrew tate Russia

Self-styled king of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate took time out from reading the many and various charges against him in various parts of the world to proudly announce that he’s off to Moscow.

Not only him, but his work experience/brother Tristan as well. And how excited were they? This excited.

WERE GOING TO MOSCOW 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/INGijEUgQ0 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) June 1, 2026

And it’s fair to say that a fair portion of Twitter was just as excited – very possibly even more! – than they were. Just not for the same reasons.

And of all the very funny and totally on-point responses, these people surely said it best.

1.

Russians are already scraping the bottom of the barrel and using in their propaganda the most marginal freaks they could possibly buy off. https://t.co/AV6r23skKS — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 1, 2026

2.

Ukraine has an opportunity to do the funniest thing https://t.co/ixCkdEImhW — EuroMaximalist 🇪🇺 (@euromaximal) June 1, 2026

3.

Stay there — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) June 1, 2026

4.

I thought that LGBQT propaganda is not allowed in ruzzia? https://t.co/EVnGXSZLpx — Rimantas ‡ (@DarRamesnis) June 1, 2026

5.

Supporting Russia is a sure sign of low IQ. — Вестник (@vesstnik) June 1, 2026

6.

7.

You’re literally heading to a country committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing against Ukrainians. Russia is a terrorist state. — Sean Spillane 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SeanSpillane04) June 1, 2026

8.

OMG, that is the gayest performance I have ever seen.🌈 Good luck with that in Moscow.#HappyPrideMonth — Stray Cat ANTIFA™ (@StrayCat_25) June 1, 2026

9.

Good for you!

Just make sure to stay there for good.

Putin needs more Frontline meat like you. — 🇨🇭 naFONDUE 🧀 (@NAFOndue) June 1, 2026

In three words …

To conclude.

Kyiv is under Russian attack as we speak. Meanwhile, American blogger with 10 mil audience. Sickening🤮 https://t.co/xXbrDyfGwN — Tanya Kozyreva (@TanyaKozyreva) June 2, 2026

And finally!

Lovely to see The Teat Brothers are off to Moscow.

And boy do they celebrate in that macho way women adore.

They truly are our

Hall & Scrotes

Thelma & Louse

Venereal & Disease

Fore & Skin

Socks & Sandals

Elton John & Squeaky Dee

Itch & Sore

Fungi & Toe

Mrs Slocombe & Pussy.

🕺💃 https://t.co/mfIoxfHYqA — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 2, 2026

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