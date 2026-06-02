This fabulous Greg Davies story is going viral again and the look on Ryan Gosling’s face takes it to a whole new level

Celebrity Graham Norton Greg davies ryan gosling

We can’t get enough of the great Greg Davies whether it’s watching new series of Taskmaster or digging out our old DVDs of Man Down (what do you mean you no longer have a DVD player?)

And it’s hard to imagine a time when we will ever tire of this, a simply magnificent Greg Davies story from one of his appearances on the Graham Norton Show which is two minutes exceptionally well spent.

And if you don’t believe it, just look at the expression on Ryan Gosling’s face.

Dictionary definition of ‘evergreen pleasure’ just landed.

READ MORE

Ian Hislop’s magnificent takedown of Gary Neville just went viral again on Twitter and it’s proper man of the match stuff

H/T @MS2PZ