Turns out Radiohead’s Creep is the perfect soundtrack to Donald Trump trying to muscle in on Spain’s World Cup win and people loved it

Sport donald trump spain world cup

You’ll know by now how Donald Trump tried to photobomb Spain’s World Cup winning celebrations by hanging around the team photo just as they lifted the trophy – despite the Spanish team’s best efforts to get him the hell out of there.

Well it turns out the American president’s desperate bid to share in someone else’s glory goes uncannily well with Radiohead’s the Creep, a soundtrack not just for this moment but for the whole of his presidency.

Here it is, courtesy of the @davidpakmanshow podcast, a clip that’s gone viral for reasons which will become obvious.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

1.

I wish I was special

So fucking special

But I’m a creep

I’m a weirdo

What the fuck am I doing here? pic.twitter.com/A8S9eOIFEQ — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) July 20, 2026

2.

3.

Trump is actually pathetic and he’s desperate for attention. https://t.co/TlJVBYYXOq — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 20, 2026

4.

Trump is definitely a creep & a weirdo! We need to EDIT Trump out of our entire life. — ㋛ (@Kate9675) July 20, 2026

5.

Trump always wants to insert himself in things that he has no business being in.@censured0N3 — Corvex (@ViviTechInvest) July 20, 2026

6.

7.

Damn Internet, why you so bad and so good at the same time? https://t.co/wMSlnfNkAV — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) July 20, 2026

8.

I’m surprised that he didn’t try to keep the trophy for himself — David has a space laser (@DavidAaron7) July 20, 2026

9.

Brilliant https://t.co/uZXuXJN1Hl — Tartan Astronaut for independence (@MrsAstronaut) July 20, 2026

To conclude …

Trying to get attention but being ignored. Actually, trying to be the center of attention and failing bigly. https://t.co/88Np0eEQSH — GiGi Gator Girl (@zazzybritches) July 20, 2026

More @davidpakmanshow here!

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Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park

Source @davidpakmanshow