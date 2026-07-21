Sport donald trump spain world cup

Turns out Radiohead’s Creep is the perfect soundtrack to Donald Trump trying to muscle in on Spain’s World Cup win and people loved it

Poke Reporter. Updated July 21st, 2026

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You’ll know by now how Donald Trump tried to photobomb Spain’s World Cup winning celebrations by hanging around the team photo just as they lifted the trophy – despite the Spanish team’s best efforts to get him the hell out of there.

Well it turns out the American president’s desperate bid to share in someone else’s glory goes uncannily well with Radiohead’s the Creep, a soundtrack not just for this moment but for the whole of his presidency.

Here it is, courtesy of the @davidpakmanshow podcast, a clip that’s gone viral for reasons which will become obvious.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

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To conclude …

More @davidpakmanshow here!

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Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park

Source @davidpakmanshow