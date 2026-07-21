Magas bigged up this Spanish World Cup hero for wearing a Trump-style hat but the joke was surely on them and it made it even funnier

Sport donald trump MAGA spain

To the Spanish World Cup parade where the national football team celebrated with thousands and thousands of supporters after their not entirely thrilling 1-0 win over Argentina.

Massive parade in Madrid for Spain’s national team pic.twitter.com/Z2Kj0Y5CQl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 20, 2026

And we mention it because of the hat worn by Spain’s goal-scored hero Ferran Torres which was, frankly, difficult to miss.

It moved Magas to suggest it was an unlikely show of support for Donald Trump that would melt the brains of libtards everywhere. Like this one.

BREAKING: Spanish World Cup star Ferran Torres was spotted wearing a “MAKE SPAIN GREAT AGAIN” hat at the victory parade. The left CAN’T STAND THIS. pic.twitter.com/F6G8GxIZyB — Jack (@jackunheard) July 20, 2026

And this one.

Ferrán Torres, who scored the game winning goal at the World Cup, is wearing a “Make Spain Great Again” hat right now at the victory parade in Madrid. This is amazing. The media’s heads are going to explode pic.twitter.com/IiSc4u74wP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2026

Except surely it was quite the opposite, given everything that Trump said before the game, how the Spanish players treated Trump during the presentation ceremony, and all that has gone on between Spain and the US before.

These people certainly thought so.

1.

He’s mocking Trump you mush-for-brains imbecile They cropped him out of their photo Stop calling yourself a conservative. Please. You’re an embarrassment to us all. — Andy Wilson (@andywilson93r) July 20, 2026

2.

He’s making fun of trump, you idiot. — Alexis * FDT (@Alexoo4) July 20, 2026

3.

You realize he is making fun of the MAGA movement or are you really that stupid? — Finnbar (@nnncurtis) July 20, 2026

4.

Benny, you do realize he is mocking Trump here, right? — Go Irish (@krf7) July 20, 2026

5.

He’s mocking Trump, that’s going over your head. Trump was going for Argentina/Messi. — FromTheHip (@fromthehipcom) July 20, 2026

6.

He’s mocking Trump. You can’t be this MAGA. — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) July 20, 2026

7.

He is mocking Trump and you think that is great?

You all are so funny! — ‍♀️ ™✨ (@TheWhiteWitchTM) July 20, 2026

8.

He was mocking Trump and MAGA!! You dumb bastard. — Tel Aviv Tommy (@zebedy1997) July 20, 2026

9.

He’s obviously mocking you idiots hahahahahaha — Panda w/ Insults (@topher2825) July 21, 2026

But surely no-one got it more wrong – or more satisfyingly – than this homegrown cockwomble.

Tommy Robinson is incredibly thick. Ferran Torres was obviously taking the piss out of Trump. pic.twitter.com/eScNCKL3Td — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 21, 2026

To conclude …

he’s mocking your cult you dumb fucks https://t.co/mrBjA6C83u — Andrei #20️ (@mavericul) July 21, 2026

And finally.

The MAGA lads don't realise when they're having the piss taken out of them https://t.co/B53mvE7ntQ — H4mez (@hamezhill) July 21, 2026

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Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park