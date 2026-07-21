Sport donald trump MAGA spain

Magas bigged up this Spanish World Cup hero for wearing a Trump-style hat but the joke was surely on them and it made it even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated July 21st, 2026

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To the Spanish World Cup parade where the national football team celebrated with thousands and thousands of supporters after their not entirely thrilling 1-0 win over Argentina.

And we mention it because of the hat worn by Spain’s goal-scored hero Ferran Torres which was, frankly, difficult to miss.

It moved Magas to suggest it was an unlikely show of support for Donald Trump that would melt the brains of libtards everywhere. Like this one.

And this one.

Except surely it was quite the opposite, given everything that Trump said before the game, how the Spanish players treated Trump during the presentation ceremony, and all that has gone on between Spain and the US before.

These people certainly thought so.

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But surely no-one got it more wrong – or more satisfyingly – than this homegrown cockwomble.

To conclude …

And finally.

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Donald Trump had to be dragged away from Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Guardian picture caption knocked the rest out of the park