Even his Fox News colleagues couldn’t pretend to enjoy Greg Gutfeld’s pitiful sexist joke about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and it was all he had

Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fox News greg gutfeld

The Human Resources department at Fox News must be run by chimpanzees. There’s no other explanation for how the behavior on that network continues to go on undeterred.

Just last week, one of the most prominent hosts on the network, Jesse Watters, was joking about rape in America’s military.

Now we have another Fox screaming head, Greg Gutfeld, trying to analyze Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s stance on… well, he never gets to any sort of political discussion. This is what he said instead:

Gutfeld: I want to read her quote again: We cannot afford to leave Tennessee behind… Alabama behind, Mississippi behind, Georgia behind, South Carolina behind. She mentions behind six times and all I’m thinking about is her behind pic.twitter.com/2NqVA84rms — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2026

Feel free to take a shower after that clip.

Fox News will do nothing about this disgusting display of sexism. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

But everyone online stormed the replies looking for any accountability from America’s #1 leader in on-air chauvinism.

1.

The sexual harassment network https://t.co/Hjh1KZ60gp — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 20, 2026

2.

Doubling down on last week’s rape style comment I see. — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) July 20, 2026

3.

What a fucking weirdo https://t.co/qYLWKYslNv — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 20, 2026

4.

What a classless, brainless, misogynist pig. https://t.co/5J3HUIXBgi — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) July 20, 2026

5.

Speaking of behinds, that guy is a total horses ass. — Bob K 🇺🇸 (@EnsPulver1958) July 20, 2026

6.

Republicans are simply the worst people in the world. They hate her because she’s gorgeous, intelligent, and she will never ever, until their dying day, have sex with them. — Sebastian CorVettel (@TraitorCrater) July 20, 2026

7.

Disgusting. This is what Fox calls “news” It’s rape culture on steroids. — Willy is free (@MogliRocks) July 20, 2026

8.