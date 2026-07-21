Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fox News greg gutfeld

Even his Fox News colleagues couldn’t pretend to enjoy Greg Gutfeld’s pitiful sexist joke about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and it was all he had

Saul Hutson. Updated July 21st, 2026

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The Human Resources department at Fox News must be run by chimpanzees. There’s no other explanation for how the behavior on that network continues to go on undeterred.

Just last week, one of the most prominent hosts on the network, Jesse Watters, was joking about rape in America’s military.

Now we have another Fox screaming head, Greg Gutfeld, trying to analyze Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s stance on… well, he never gets to any sort of political discussion. This is what he said instead:

Feel free to take a shower after that clip.

Fox News will do nothing about this disgusting display of sexism. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

But everyone online stormed the replies looking for any accountability from America’s #1 leader in on-air chauvinism.

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