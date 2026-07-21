Robert Jenrick accused the whole world of ganging up on Nigel Farage and Krishnan Guru-Murthy owned him into next week

Politics Krishnan guru-murthy Robert jenrick

To the world of Reform UK now, specifically Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick who went on Channel 4 News to talk dodgy looking donations, Nigel Farage, and all the rest of it (including the police investigation into a £37,500 donation to his very own Tory leadership campaign).

Jenrick reckoned it’s all a big conspiracy theory with every ganging up on poor Nigel because he’s sticking it to the establishment (or something like that).

And it’s fair to say that presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy wasn’t having it. Any of it. And it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

Shit weasel Robert Jenrick who is under investigation over a £37,500 donation to his leadership campaign has an absolute car crash trying to defend Reform’s political donations, from it’s a conspiracy against Reform to talking about cancelled elections.

#C4News #newsnight pic.twitter.com/0EzlbZtTfi — Mike H (@mikoh123) July 20, 2026

Well played sir (no, not you Jenrick).

1.

Jenrick, as usual, manages to be utterly unconvincing. Is it deliberate? https://t.co/Dv2eHzm5gT — Leicester Worker (@LeicesterWorker) July 20, 2026

2.

That is Krishnan and #C4News second #ReformUK scalp after he gave Laila Cunningham a total roasting last week. — Optimistic Pessimist (@dnky27) July 20, 2026

3.

Honest Bob and his beard of a wife must be wishing they jumped to Andy B instead. pic.twitter.com/1M5mzvGGF4 — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) July 20, 2026

4.

Jenrick making feeble effort to maintain Reform are victims of establishment pile on ….nothing to see here …..while police have interviewed Posh George and his mother under caution about over a million pounds she ‘donated’ . The allegations include money laundering and… https://t.co/2rtP1wrf34 — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) July 20, 2026

5.

If this hypocrite had stayed with Conservatives he would be attacking Farage now. Suddenly he switches loyalty and takes an entirely different view

Jenrick has had an integrity bypass — Roger (@Clearbrook55) July 20, 2026

6.

Watched this yesterday…. So cringe… Jenrick is awful in every way https://t.co/LaIX3AeGEo — Border Wallie (@JeraldoJ24581) July 21, 2026

7.

You look at some of the shitshow in America and thank the Lord that it could never happen here. Then you look at Farage, Jenrick, Braverman and Lee. — John Mayor (@Johnmayor39) July 20, 2026

8.

These desperate people are starting to look and sound like beached fish, flapping around in the sand, gasping their last breaths. — Neil 🇵🇸 #FBPE #NoPasaran ✊ #WokeAs (@HullDockster) July 20, 2026

And if it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing …

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Free speech warrior Lee Anderson didn’t take kindly to a question he didn’t like and it’s Reform UK in a nutshell

Source @mikoh123