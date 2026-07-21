Politics Krishnan guru-murthy Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick accused the whole world of ganging up on Nigel Farage and Krishnan Guru-Murthy owned him into next week

John Plunkett. Updated July 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To the world of Reform UK now, specifically Tory turncoat Robert Jenrick who went on Channel 4 News to talk dodgy looking donations, Nigel Farage, and all the rest of it (including the police investigation into a £37,500 donation to his very own Tory leadership campaign).

Jenrick reckoned it’s all a big conspiracy theory with every ganging up on poor Nigel because he’s sticking it to the establishment (or something like that).

And it’s fair to say that presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy wasn’t having it. Any of it. And it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

Well played sir (no, not you Jenrick).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

And if it’s put you in the mood for more of this sort of thing …

READ MORE

Free speech warrior Lee Anderson didn’t take kindly to a question he didn’t like and it’s Reform UK in a nutshell

Source @mikoh123