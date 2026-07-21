A GB News-er trolled Keir Starmer for going straight to the pub and was owned under the table – 14 especially stiff comebacks

Politics GB News Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer did what any right-minded human being would do after leaving Downing Street for the last time – he went to the pub.

The former PM was by all accounts joined by various members of his cabinet who didn’t make it into successor Andy Burnham’s top team.

SUN EXCLUSIVE Keir Starmer resigned as PM – and went straight to the pub for some pints Fair play. https://t.co/xZnrdSw1nt pic.twitter.com/tDac2Ct7dx — Jack Elsom (@JackElsom) July 20, 2026

And GB News chief US correspondent Ben Leo – no, us neither – wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all.

Kicked out of government and then off to the pub for a laugh and a giggle All while the country remains crippled Glad to see they’re having a good time credit @SunPictureDesk https://t.co/1yV5UU3pkk pic.twitter.com/SbWdcZIxVx — Ben Leo (@Benleo) July 20, 2026

But it’s fair to say not everyone (anyone) agreed with him, and these 13 comebacks were premium strength.

1.

And why on earth should MPs *not* enjoy an after-works drink, especially at the end of term? These sorts of puritanical posts give me the boak. Usually followed by “Why can’t MPs just behave like ordinary people?” nonsense. https://t.co/5NWtLIbvH3 — Tom Harris 🇬🇧 (@MrTCHarris) July 21, 2026

2.

But if is Farage it’s all relatable to the voter, and lads lads lads 🙄 — Michael Cant (@svens84) July 20, 2026

3.

They’ve just left somewhat stressful jobs and are enjoying a moment with staff. Why is this triggering? https://t.co/64SbOg7z8O — Lorin Bell-Cross (@lorintbc) July 21, 2026

4.

I am no fan of Reeves or Starmer, but come on, the fact that they did what any sane person would do having just been kicked out of office – go to the pub – makes me slightly warm to them if anything. What would you have them do? Sit in a dark room wearing a hair shirt? https://t.co/p3fUzlh9Pv — Capel Lofft (@CapelLofft) July 21, 2026

5.

What a graceless judgemental twit you are. You also demonstrate no knowledge of the British values you claim to champion. — 🐝 Peter Brook 🐝 (@peterqbrook) July 20, 2026

6.