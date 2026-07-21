Politics GB News Keir Starmer

A GB News-er trolled Keir Starmer for going straight to the pub and was owned under the table – 14 especially stiff comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated July 21st, 2026

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Keir Starmer did what any right-minded human being would do after leaving Downing Street for the last time – he went to the pub.

The former PM was by all accounts joined by various members of his cabinet who didn’t make it into successor Andy Burnham’s top team.

And GB News chief US correspondent Ben Leo – no, us neither – wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all.

But it’s fair to say not everyone (anyone) agreed with him, and these 13 comebacks were premium strength.

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