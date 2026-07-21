Politics donald trump ice tom homan

Trump’s border czar was asked about the most recent ICE killings and his answer had people hollering into next year

Saul Hutson. Updated July 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Human cueball Tom Homan might be the only person in the Donald Trump administration angrier than the President himself.

No matter the subject, question, or time of day when Homan speaks, it’s usually in a condescending yell with his fingers pointing and his brow furrowing.

The border czar was most recently asked about ICE agents and why they appear to be getting away with murder. His answer was predictably confrontational.

“Sit down, shut up, and do what we tell you.” is not the way to run a country and yet that’s exactly what Trump and his cronies want Americans to do.

It also sounds awfully familiar. And the historical similarities are not flattering to the US.

In case it wasn’t already obvious, Twitter was quick to point out why Homan’s dismissive victim-blaming is a bad direction to go in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2