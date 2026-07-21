Trump’s border czar was asked about the most recent ICE killings and his answer had people hollering into next year

Politics donald trump ice tom homan

Human cueball Tom Homan might be the only person in the Donald Trump administration angrier than the President himself.

No matter the subject, question, or time of day when Homan speaks, it’s usually in a condescending yell with his fingers pointing and his brow furrowing.

The border czar was most recently asked about ICE agents and why they appear to be getting away with murder. His answer was predictably confrontational.

Homan on people getting killed by ICE: “It comes down to one simple fact — these people failed to comply with law enforcement … all they had to do is comply. If they did, they’d be alive today.” pic.twitter.com/uG87o0nIoh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2026

“Sit down, shut up, and do what we tell you.” is not the way to run a country and yet that’s exactly what Trump and his cronies want Americans to do.

It also sounds awfully familiar. And the historical similarities are not flattering to the US.

In case it wasn’t already obvious, Twitter was quick to point out why Homan’s dismissive victim-blaming is a bad direction to go in.

1.

So, he’s saying that failure to comply with law enforcement is automatically the death penalty. America is having its 1938 Nazi Germany moment but many people don’t see that yet. — (@ChidiNwatu) July 20, 2026

2.

So everyone in the Capitol on 1/6/2021 should’ve been shot dead? Is that his argument? https://t.co/MfsCz8u7HF — Warren (@swd2) July 20, 2026

3.

Maybe I’m reading this wrong, but “comply or die” sounds like the kind of fascist rhetoric you’d expect from Nazi Germany during the 1930s. https://t.co/MgezF1qDZq — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) July 20, 2026

4.

Masked men in unmarked vehicles aren’t law enforcement. They’re kidnappers with badges. Hard to comply when you don’t know who the fuck is coming for you. — NowSinister (@NowSinister) July 20, 2026

5.

These people all failed to comply with law enforcement and they got pardons. pic.twitter.com/7cV5UaPp38 — Critter (@asclepiasyriaca) July 20, 2026

6.

Guessing many elected Republicans on the ‘26 ballot, including Susan Collins, won’t be happy that the official WH line on ICE killings is to blame the dead. https://t.co/IbJjHubuJa — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 20, 2026

7.

The last words of people “failing to comply”: “That’s fine dude I’m not mad at you” “Are you okay?” “I tried to stop” https://t.co/tLEYLdD9pw — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) July 20, 2026

8.