Twitter Andy burnham

Liz Kershaw trolled the outfit chosen by Andy Burnham’s wife Marie-France van Heel and got all the responses she deserved

Poke Reporter. Updated July 21st, 2026

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You might remember Liz Kershaw from back in the day when she was on BBC national radio. Not sure if she’s still a DJ but she appears to have increasingly swapped the wheels of steel for the keys of mean on Twitter, and they don’t get much meaner – or grimmer- than this.

Kershaw was moved to fire up the social media after newly-installed PM Andy Burnham arrived at Downing Street with his wife, Marie-France van Heel, who was the target of Kershaw’s bile.

Back in 2010, Ms van Heel underwent a double mastectomy after discovering she carried the gene for breast cancer when her sister Claire died from the disease aged just 39.

And these responses are surely the only ones Kershaw deserved.

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