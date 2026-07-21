Liz Kershaw trolled the outfit chosen by Andy Burnham’s wife Marie-France van Heel and got all the responses she deserved

Twitter Andy burnham

You might remember Liz Kershaw from back in the day when she was on BBC national radio. Not sure if she’s still a DJ but she appears to have increasingly swapped the wheels of steel for the keys of mean on Twitter, and they don’t get much meaner – or grimmer- than this.

Kershaw was moved to fire up the social media after newly-installed PM Andy Burnham arrived at Downing Street with his wife, Marie-France van Heel, who was the target of Kershaw’s bile.

Apparently this dress is by Victoria Beckham. Bit nasty of her to let Mrs Burnham pay 900 quid for something in Crimpelene that doesn’t fit her. Sisterhood eh?in pic.twitter.com/fMgwd1kVSb — Liz Kershaw (@LizKershawDJ) July 20, 2026

Back in 2010, Ms van Heel underwent a double mastectomy after discovering she carried the gene for breast cancer when her sister Claire died from the disease aged just 39.

And these responses are surely the only ones Kershaw deserved.

1.

This is a horrible post. Sorry for you. https://t.co/UhQKs93ued — Brendan May (@bmay) July 20, 2026

2.

Where does all this bitterness come from?

I’m sure I could be empathetic towards it.

But without understanding the context, it is hard to know why you’re choosing to come across so badly https://t.co/RQxlO5jAgr — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 20, 2026

3.

Sisterhood eh? Says Liz kershaw whilst taking the piss out of another woman https://t.co/IAHjswMnBO — hellooooooooo (@debski2222) July 20, 2026

4.

Reducing an intelligent and beautiful woman to what she’s wearing is shallow and pathetic. I doubt she gives a shit . Just more misogynistic bullshit and from women too. Pathetic — Kath (@kash645) July 20, 2026

5.

I thought this tweet was cruel before I read in the comments that Mrs Burnham had a double mastectomy. It’s nothing short of vile with that knowledge in mind. https://t.co/FIZrHVPvDS — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) July 20, 2026

6.