Politics donald trump

Donald Trump’s response to a journalist whose question he didn’t like just went into orbit and if anything nails his attitude to the truth, it’s this

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Not new but definitely viral, this clip of Donald Trump berating a journalist for daring to ask a question he didn’t like has just gone back into orbit on Twitter.

Because if anything nails the attitude of Trump and his administration’s attitude towards the media – and to the truth – it’s surely this.

The reporter in question is Jim Acosta, former White House correspondent for CNN, and the exchange happened back in 2018 but has since been repeated time and again (this one was only unusual in that it wasn’t a woman reporter Trump was picking a fight with).

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it this time round.

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Source @MarcinTyc