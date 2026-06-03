Donald Trump’s response to a journalist whose question he didn’t like just went into orbit and if anything nails his attitude to the truth, it’s this

Politics donald trump

Not new but definitely viral, this clip of Donald Trump berating a journalist for daring to ask a question he didn’t like has just gone back into orbit on Twitter.

Because if anything nails the attitude of Trump and his administration’s attitude towards the media – and to the truth – it’s surely this.

The reporter in question is Jim Acosta, former White House correspondent for CNN, and the exchange happened back in 2018 but has since been repeated time and again (this one was only unusual in that it wasn’t a woman reporter Trump was picking a fight with).

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it this time round.

1.

Here’s Fuckface going full Hitler, calling the press the “enemy of the people” because he’s a miserable fucking failure & gets all butthurt if anyone asks a real question. But the child-raping sack of shit’s got it all wrong. HE is the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/r4BFXCTJvG — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) June 2, 2026

2.

The US should be ashamed of itself for electing this piece of shit. — Generalissimo Donaldo El Trumpo ☒📨📫🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@FKrinkle) June 2, 2026

3.

When I called out Trump years ago for being a danger to democracy, a free press, and truth itself, I was accused of making myself the story and showboating. How did things turn out? Trump is all of those things. Tonight, the free press is very much in danger in America. Wake up! https://t.co/r0v37ax4u7 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 3, 2026

4.

This is how a narcissist behaves when they get a question they don’t like — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) June 2, 2026

5.

Fox News has recycled this clip and used it in montages. @Acosta was just doing his job. The press isn’t supposed to fawn all over the president. Trump is a wannabe tyrant who expects total obedience. Support independent media. It’s one way we can fight back. https://t.co/DeYwprD6FV — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 3, 2026

6.

Trump is accusing a reporter of being rude? And he doesn’t get the irony of the situation. — James Riley (@jimriley1217) June 2, 2026

7.

It’s not just this small group of journalists. It’s the entire Senate, House, Cabinet, military who have allowed this lone, decrepit man to assume power over them, the Constitution. Shame on them all for not banding together. It’s not too late to stop it. It takes will. — Karen (@kjlsullivan) June 2, 2026

8.

He points his finger like a Karen. He’s literally just a big Karen with too much power. https://t.co/4Pn9eiHJ4q — Karl K. Wuckert (@KarlWuckert) June 2, 2026

9.

It amazes me that people watched this prick desecrate the White House for 4 years and STILL voted for his horrible ass. — Nerzog (@Nerzog999) June 2, 2026

Source @MarcinTyc