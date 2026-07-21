Politics lee anderson nigel farage times radio

Free speech warrior Lee Anderson didn’t take kindly to a question he didn’t like and it’s Reform UK in a nutshell

John Plunkett. Updated July 21st, 2026

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No-one likes free speech more than Lee Anderson. Why, the former Conservative MP turned chairman of Reform UK likes free speech even more than his daily bacon sandwich.

And yet when Times Radio presenter Jon Pienaar wanted to ask him about his party leader Nigel Farage and that 5 million quid he suddenly clammed up, not just once but three times.

Snowflake.

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Source @Haggis_UK