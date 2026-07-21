Free speech warrior Lee Anderson didn’t take kindly to a question he didn’t like and it’s Reform UK in a nutshell

Politics lee anderson nigel farage times radio

No-one likes free speech more than Lee Anderson. Why, the former Conservative MP turned chairman of Reform UK likes free speech even more than his daily bacon sandwich.

And yet when Times Radio presenter Jon Pienaar wanted to ask him about his party leader Nigel Farage and that 5 million quid he suddenly clammed up, not just once but three times.

Lee Anderson(Reform MP) falls apart when John Pienaar questions him about Nigel Farage needing £5m to compensate for lost earnings if he returned to politics. pic.twitter.com/BzRwPJVcrp — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 20, 2026

Snowflake.

Anderson can’t hack being challenged can he 🤣🤣 https://t.co/3q6OSG18GD — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 20, 2026

They absolutely hate the thought of any legitimate scrutiny into their party, don’t they? — Scott Jonson (@Red_wine66) July 20, 2026

He absolutely fell apart. 🤣 https://t.co/EqmaPEW6jW — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) July 20, 2026

Nigel “Man of the People” Farage needs a million quid a year. Lee “Common Sense” Anderson can’t defend it, so refuses to talk about it. Get this cult OUT of British politics! https://t.co/9388WCgLsV — Leicester Worker (@LeicesterWorker) July 20, 2026

He knows Farridge is totally 💯 percent up the kyber without a paddle and has no answers about the obvious clear cut bribe!! — Guy Barrow (@Colonelbibbly) July 20, 2026

Extraordinary arrogance from Lee Anderson Or does he just not have an answer that will stand up to scrutiny ? Asked by John Pienaar to comment on the claims that Nigel Farage told senior Reform colleagues that he would need a £1m a year to make up for the GBNews salary (£1m a… https://t.co/GPVhy7xRWj — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) July 20, 2026

Out of his (very shallow) depth….. — Patricia 💙 (@PatriciaRudkins) July 20, 2026

Count Binface pledges to make 99p flakes. Meanwhile, Lee Anderson turns out to be a 30p snowflake… https://t.co/RQKM20Ucg2 — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) July 20, 2026

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Source @Haggis_UK