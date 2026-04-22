Pics housing takedowns

A mum complained she was ‘trapped’ in the £850k home she is unable to sell and Twitter wasn’t exactly overflowing with sympathy

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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To the i Newspaper which has been casting its, er, eye on the state of the housing market and in particular the case of Maureen Evans who complained that she was ‘trapped’ in her £850k house because she’s unable to sell it and give some of the money to her children.

Here’s a little bit of what she had to say.

‘My gorgeous home in a pretty Wiltshire village used to be my sanctuary, but at the moment it feels like a prison. Since November 2024, I have had more than 20 house viewings, but of the four offers I’ve had, every single one has fallen through.

‘I reluctantly dropped the price from £860,000 to £750,000 six months ago because I was desperate, and since then, the only viewer who expressed interest in making an offer has been unable to sell their own home.’

And it’s fair to say Twitter wasn’t exactly overflowing with sympathy. Nothing personal against Maureen, the story was seized on as symbolic of the very different situation the different generations find themselves in right now.

And these people surely said it best.

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