A mum complained she was ‘trapped’ in the £850k home she is unable to sell and Twitter wasn’t exactly overflowing with sympathy

Pics housing takedowns

To the i Newspaper which has been casting its, er, eye on the state of the housing market and in particular the case of Maureen Evans who complained that she was ‘trapped’ in her £850k house because she’s unable to sell it and give some of the money to her children.

At 70, I’m trapped in my £850,000 family house – I can’t sell it https://t.co/RZR7aXJ4tg — The i Paper (@theipaper) April 21, 2026

Here’s a little bit of what she had to say.

‘My gorgeous home in a pretty Wiltshire village used to be my sanctuary, but at the moment it feels like a prison. Since November 2024, I have had more than 20 house viewings, but of the four offers I’ve had, every single one has fallen through. ‘I reluctantly dropped the price from £860,000 to £750,000 six months ago because I was desperate, and since then, the only viewer who expressed interest in making an offer has been unable to sell their own home.’

And it’s fair to say Twitter wasn’t exactly overflowing with sympathy. Nothing personal against Maureen, the story was seized on as symbolic of the very different situation the different generations find themselves in right now.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

If you can’t find anyone willing to buy your house for £850k, then it’s not actually worth £850k https://t.co/2qFEXcElKl — Corwin 🇪🇺🇬🇧🔶 (@Davey2028) April 21, 2026

2.

I’m trapped in my £100 billion house too – I can’t sell it. — Polemic Paine (@PolemicTMM) April 21, 2026

3.

Peak boomer vibes. “People have asked me why I don’t just drop the price again, but I refuse to give my home away cheaply just because of the ridiculous economic climate we’re in.” “What about the people like me who are desperate to downsize? Where is our help?” 😂 https://t.co/R7tIJ6igrA — Rebecca Tidy (@DrRebeccaTidy) April 21, 2026

4.

I’m trapped with my £5,000,000 pen – I can’t sell it https://t.co/9bpNIOHTwG pic.twitter.com/GLD5OpYXBQ — Duncan Stott 🏗️🔰🇺🇦 (@DuncanStott) April 21, 2026

5.

“People have asked me why I don’t just drop the price again, but I refuse to give my home away cheaply just because of the ridiculous economic climate we’re in.” Remember that struggling young people should just pick up more work, and lose the avocado toast, but older people… https://t.co/cviL693DeO — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) April 21, 2026

6.

I imagine she would’ve been quite happy to sell if the ridiculousness of the economic climate was still more in her favor, eh? https://t.co/laTlZFjsqO pic.twitter.com/QmnaLuJls0 — Avery Edison (@aedison) April 21, 2026

7.

I’m a similar vein, no-one will buy my £75,000 car pic.twitter.com/OEPxFHJvNp — Guy Debord Ape Yacht Club (@hagfish_umwelt) April 21, 2026

8.