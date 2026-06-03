People shared the things that were ruined because too many people discovered them – 23 treats that were way better when they were on the down low

Life r/AskReddit

Remember back in the day when everybody had an amazingly niche interest that only they were into? Well, no you don’t, because nobody knew about other people’s secret passions.

As with many other things, the internet has killed subcultures because we all know everything about what everyone else is thinking and doing, much to our collective detriment.

They’ve been bemoaning this state of affairs on the AskReddit page after user Investigatorpro asked this:

‘What was ruined because too many people discovered it?’

Loads of people chipped in with the stuff they thought was better before everyone jumped on the bandwagon, like these…

1.

‘Etsy. Used to be a great place for unique handmade goods. Now the site is flooded with cheap mass produced items.’

–Hot-Leadership-1628

2.

‘Airbnb. I still remember the first couple years, it was amazing. And then it exploded and destroyed the long-term rental market.’

–AbaloneCat

3.

‘Pokemon cards. You have freaks using them as investment items and other freaks scalping them for a living, to the point of killing others for them.’

–Ambitious-Sir-6410

4.

‘I think Thrift Stores and related were ruined by resellers. And same with stores like Ross and TJ Maxx. They were infinitely better 20 years ago when resellers weren’t shopping everyday for something they can flip for profit.’

–Slow_Way7862

5.

‘Local craft fairs. You could get lovely things made by people, with good prices. Now a lot of them have imported crap or fly by night rip off artists. Mind you the fees and insurance price lots of people out.’

–Ozisp2000

6.

‘Literally every place on earth that was “discovered” by influencers. And the general increase of tourism after the pandemic.’

–EMKAH

7.

‘Black Friday, used to be deeply discounted normal electronics. Now it’s lower quality SKUs specifically made for Black Friday.’

–stabliu

8.

‘Nature. People with bluetooth backpack speakers can go to hell.’

–duckduck-a-go-go

9.

‘Craft stores back in the day had mainly you know crafts and art supplies. Now they are filled with a bunch of Home Decor Walmart-esque junk and the whittled down craft section is all the way in the back.’

–SuspiciousJuice5825

10.

‘Geocaching. It used to be a lovely way to discover new places, find hidden gems and meet others. Then it got waaaay too popular for quite some time, which meant that loads of quiet hiding spots were trampled, nature was destroyed around them and most caches were nothing but a piece of plastic trash falling apart in the wild.

‘Those times turned quite a few formerly enthusiastic people off the hobby. Now it feels kind of empty, caches are less intricate and less sophisticated and it’s definitely less fun.’

–It_sJustMeYouSee

11.

‘Crafting YouTube channels. Now they are want to sell me the 10 ten ways to make money doing/selling [Inset hobby]. I just want to watch people make cool shit.’

–Mikulicious

12.

‘I live in a tourist heavy area. If you were local you knew all the secret ways to get around the traffic. With GPS, now everyone knows and every escape route is clogged with out of state plates.’

–catwhisperer77