Celebrity FIFA Funny fails

The Fifa president’s attempt at a corner was almost as embarrassing as the Peace Prize he awarded to Trump, and got him mocked into row Z

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

As the World Cup prepares for kick-off on Thursday, a resurfaced video of Fifa President Gianni Infantino has given fans yet another reason to criticise him, as though ignoring the appalling human rights records of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, being in the Panama Papers, and kissing Donald Trump’s arse weren’t enough.

The Swiss-Italian former lawyer, who holds a Medal of Friendship from Vladimir Putin, once likened himself to gay and disabled people, amongst others, when he was criticised for awarding the World Cup tournament to Qatar.

In the resurfaced clip, he attempts a corner kick in a charity match from 2019. See for yourself.

It could be a metaphor for something or other. Here’s how people reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2