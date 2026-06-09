The Fifa president’s attempt at a corner was almost as embarrassing as the Peace Prize he awarded to Trump, and got him mocked into row Z

Celebrity FIFA Funny fails

As the World Cup prepares for kick-off on Thursday, a resurfaced video of Fifa President Gianni Infantino has given fans yet another reason to criticise him, as though ignoring the appalling human rights records of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, being in the Panama Papers, and kissing Donald Trump’s arse weren’t enough.

The Swiss-Italian former lawyer, who holds a Medal of Friendship from Vladimir Putin, once likened himself to gay and disabled people, amongst others, when he was criticised for awarding the World Cup tournament to Qatar.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at news conference in Doha: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker” pic.twitter.com/GozWBXd1Fd — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 19, 2022

In the resurfaced clip, he attempts a corner kick in a charity match from 2019. See for yourself.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino taking a corner. pic.twitter.com/8Ege7jtjjH — World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) June 8, 2026

It could be a metaphor for something or other. Here’s how people reacted.

1.

It’s a travesty that someone who can’t even kick a ball is in charge of the entire thing https://t.co/bc23HdbVvl — Jogo Bonito (@ufcfooty) June 8, 2026

2.

Why does this not surprise me that he couldn’t kick snow off a rope? https://t.co/zpQz5Wu0fR — Phelim Warren (@Freewheeler12) June 8, 2026

3.

4.

Who TF kicks a ball like that??? And this dude is the football president? — ñ14☠️❤️ (@MayhemEn1gm4r) June 8, 2026

5.

Infantino out here showing why he sticks to suits and not boots Even my nan's Sunday league corner was better than that toe-poke. FIFA president or charity match merchant? — Sadeeq (@serdeeq_Sq) June 8, 2026

6.

He is as bad a football player as he is a FIFA president — Juan Pablo Cruz Guillen (@juanpcguillen) June 8, 2026

7.

Well that was expected. Everythin this man touches in football, is as awful as that corner. Like Midas if it turned to shit. Colossal, corrupt, catastrophic, contemptuous, callous, conceited, cnut. https://t.co/1i98g1lffQ — chris1182 (@chris11825) June 8, 2026

8.

Arsenal signing next season? https://t.co/R5amhZ6cSA — Joel Beya (@joelbeya) June 8, 2026

9.