The Tories announced they’d abolish business rates for thousands of premises, and 14 years of Tory government entered the chat

Politics Kemi Badenoch Tories

As the Makerfield by-election approaches, almost all the attention has been on the Labour and Reform UK candidates, Andy Burnham and Robert Kenyon, who are the two most likely to win the seat.

We suspect most people couldn’t name the Conservative candidate (Michael Winstanley), but his leader Kemi Badenoch has been out there touting a new policy for the party. Like many a politician before her, Mrs Badenoch tried to make herself seem more relatable by cosplaying as someone with an everyday job – shelf stacking.

🚨 WATCH: Kemi Badenoch works a shift stacking shelves at M&S pic.twitter.com/VjpmUqQc3R — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 8, 2026

The policy she was pushing is this one.

NEW IN STOCK: Conservative plans to abolish business rates for thousands of high street businesses 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6A1czB5BZk — Conservatives (@Conservatives) June 8, 2026

This is something business leaders repeatedly asked the Tories to do for several years while they could have actually done it – when they were in government. If it rang any more recent bells for you, it might be because of this –

Andy Burnham pledges to cut business rates for pubs, cafes and other small businesses if he becomes PM https://t.co/9pWsNOgOho pic.twitter.com/DM0fErU0dI — The Independent (@Independent) June 5, 2026

Oh!

People had thoughts.

1.

After 14 years in power, the Tories decide that the right time to abolish business rates is when they can't. pic.twitter.com/JHCOLbAkg7 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 8, 2026

2.

Basically, the arsonists who has burnt down our country want your vote so they can put out the fire. Will you be voting for the Tory arsonists to govern us again? https://t.co/0Hs4k9ReBk — Baz Zigar (@baz_zigar) June 8, 2026

3.

You had fourteen years to do this, but no, you wait until you're in opposition to announce it. — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 8, 2026

4.

This is not just lies, this is M&S Conservative lies… — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) June 8, 2026

5.

I’m a citizen of a European country (since birth) I am in another EEA country yet this slop gets served up on my timeline

How is Olukemi Badenoch going to fund this?

UK Business rates go to local authorities who spend most of their money on elder care https://t.co/FfxgcH8gk5 — John Finn / Seán Óg Fionn (@SeanFionn) June 8, 2026

6.

In 3 years time, if elected! There is more chance of me winning the lottery!…. https://t.co/WUn0pbgTe1 — Yapp (@CowanspaulPaul) June 8, 2026

7.

A tax which in the long run falls on the people who own the buildings making this mostly a tax cut for the hardest working people in Britain, landlords. https://t.co/zEpXOHoRbv — Scott Goetz (@ScottGoetz_) June 8, 2026

8.

A Decade late and after billions of pounds of theft by Tories. Heads up Tourist baby. No fucking chance, we won't be bought by cheap tory promises. https://t.co/Lj2YeIoini — Political Satirical (@PS_is_Back) June 8, 2026

9.