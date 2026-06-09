Politics Kemi Badenoch Tories

The Tories announced they’d abolish business rates for thousands of premises, and 14 years of Tory government entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2026

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As the Makerfield by-election approaches, almost all the attention has been on the Labour and Reform UK candidates, Andy Burnham and Robert Kenyon, who are the two most likely to win the seat.

We suspect most people couldn’t name the Conservative candidate (Michael Winstanley), but his leader Kemi Badenoch has been out there touting a new policy for the party. Like many a politician before her, Mrs Badenoch tried to make herself seem more relatable by cosplaying as someone with an everyday job – shelf stacking.

The policy she was pushing is this one.

This is something business leaders repeatedly asked the Tories to do for several years while they could have actually done it – when they were in government. If it rang any more recent bells for you, it might be because of this –

Oh!

People had thoughts.

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