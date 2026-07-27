US donald trump venezuela

Donald Trump explained just why he was a world-leading expert on all things Venezuela and it didn’t speak volumes about the man, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated July 27th, 2026

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To the White House, where Donald Trump was keen to tell everyone who would listen why he could be trusted as an expert on all things Venezuela.

Trump, you’ll remember, ordered the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who was accused of rigging the ​vote and was taken by the US military ​in January.

The American president said the country had since made a lot of progress under its acting president Delcy Rodriguez but was not yet ready to hold elections.

And just in case anyone doubted that Trump wasn’t a world-leading expert on all things Venezuela, he had this to say.

Hard to think of a better 18 seconds that sums up Trump right now. And these people surely said it best.

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To conclude …

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Source @atrupar