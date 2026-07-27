Donald Trump explained just why he was a world-leading expert on all things Venezuela and it didn’t speak volumes about the man, it bellowed them

US donald trump venezuela

To the White House, where Donald Trump was keen to tell everyone who would listen why he could be trusted as an expert on all things Venezuela.

Trump, you’ll remember, ordered the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who was accused of rigging the ​vote and was taken by the US military ​in January.

The American president said the country had since made a lot of progress under its acting president Delcy Rodriguez but was not yet ready to hold elections.

And just in case anyone doubted that Trump wasn’t a world-leading expert on all things Venezuela, he had this to say.

Trump: “I owned the Miss Universe pageant. And Miss Venezuela always did very well in that pageant. So I know something about the country.” pic.twitter.com/CSFNmQvEmc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2026

Hard to think of a better 18 seconds that sums up Trump right now. And these people surely said it best.

1.

You couldn’t make shit like this up in the Netflix writers’ room. Just insane almost unbelievable dialogue from the so-called leader of the free world. https://t.co/dMb05ehJGz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 24, 2026

2.

America, we are so incredibly embarrassed for you. https://t.co/Kn3jXsR3lX — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 26, 2026

3.

This is the geopolitical equivalent of saying you know Italy because you ate at Olive Garden. https://t.co/mm5jROC5oD — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 24, 2026

4.

We live in the dumbest timeline. https://t.co/tdbQlVovC5 — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 25, 2026

5.

Totally normal thing to say, no evidence of cognitive issues here at all https://t.co/XuaLplpTDs — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 24, 2026

6.

What a fucking weirdo — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) July 24, 2026

7.

I didn’t know it was possible for a human being to be this stupid and this man is President. He has nuclear weapons https://t.co/7UtMNRDa7p — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 24, 2026

8.

Trump: “I owned the Miss Universe pageant.” Yes we know ! It’s in the “Epstein Files.” — Quaneeri223344 (@quaneeri223344) July 24, 2026

9.

All Trump knows about other countries is the pageant dressing rooms he invaded. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) July 24, 2026

To conclude …

Who needs professional, career diplomats who are regional experts when you have this type of foreign policy insight? https://t.co/VvcdPSvfsK — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) July 24, 2026

READ MORE

Elon Musk confidently predicted that ‘money won’t matter in 2036’, and went straight into public ownership – 17 billion-dollar burns

Source @atrupar