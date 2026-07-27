The internet can’t stop joking about the Odyssey, so we’ve rounded up our favourites – 34 gifts from the Gods (of comedy, not Olympus)

Entertainment films

Christopher Nolan’s interpretation of Homer’s Odyssey has been doing rather well at the box office.

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It must be eating up the cohort who have been foaming at the mouth over the diversity of its cast.

Like this guy.

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We look forward to the internet ripping the absolute piss out of that when (or if) it happens.

As well as riling the SpaceX groupies, the Odyssey has been brilliant joke fodder on every platform, including Threads, where these posts caught our eye. Eyes, in fact. The Poke isn’t a cyclops. Let’s dive in.

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