US joe biden Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said Joe Biden is responsible for the current US affordability crisis, but inconvenient facts got in the way – 19 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 27th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Karoline Leavitt is back from maternity leave, and already on point with the propaganda.

She told Lara Trump (Nepotism? What nepotism?) that Joe Biden is responsible for the current affordability crisis in the country – a mere 550 days after he left office.

We can only assume that all the successes of the administration are Biden’s doing, too. Oh, wait – there aren’t any.

Let’s dive into the responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages:1 2