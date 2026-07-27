Karoline Leavitt said Joe Biden is responsible for the current US affordability crisis, but inconvenient facts got in the way – 19 resounding facepalms

US joe biden Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt is back from maternity leave, and already on point with the propaganda.

She told Lara Trump (Nepotism? What nepotism?) that Joe Biden is responsible for the current affordability crisis in the country – a mere 550 days after he left office.

Leavitt on midterms: I would remind the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Biden and Democrats. President Trump took immediate action on day one to fix that. All these things will only get better if given two more years with a… pic.twitter.com/fccpN6OVb1 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 26, 2026

We can only assume that all the successes of the administration are Biden’s doing, too. Oh, wait – there aren’t any.

Let’s dive into the responses.

1.

Good morning and Happy Sunday to everyone who calls BULLSH*T on Karoline Leavitt's gaslighting, trying to blame Biden for trump's issues:

– Prices are higher NOW than when Biden left office

– trump did NOTHING to reduce prices

– He's making it worse DAILYpic.twitter.com/HNrHXWfiEr — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 26, 2026

2.

550 days since Joe Biden was president. But sure — this shit is HIS fault. https://t.co/VB0Hq809gb — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 26, 2026

3.

4.

“On Day 1” just became “in Year 4.” https://t.co/OKKCRAW7O5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 26, 2026

5.

She is a prolific liar, like her Dear Leader. Two peas in a pod. pic.twitter.com/NsA9kAQD56 — Tessa Louw 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@tessarowenalouw) July 26, 2026

6.

She's dumb as a rock. Trump's mismanagement of the pandemic in 2020 is what caused the inflation. Now, he's doing it again w his tariffs and war of choice. Trump is a fucking failure. He needs to be removed. — Dwayne Fontenot (@dwayne_fontenot) July 26, 2026

7.

They have no shame, no ethics, no truth https://t.co/7uMmty9vPN — RealMarkDitchie (@RealMarkDitchie) July 26, 2026

8.

That must be in the press secretary handbook. https://t.co/urJyHEkSug pic.twitter.com/MKTKCjjqri — shelby (@thetrueshelby) July 26, 2026

9.

Biden handed Trump an economy that was in good shape. Unemployment was 3.6% when Trump won the election. The inflation rate was 2.6%, and gas was $3.09 a gallon. So guess what, MAGA? It isn't Biden. It's Trump. It's ALL Trump and nobody else but Trump. — The Fact Checker (@jonathanfg97120) July 26, 2026

10.