Nigel Farage invited the unions to join the new ‘party of the workers’, Reform UK, and got fact-checked from Westminster to Clacton – 21 scathing takedowns

Politics Reform UK

Nigel Farage has been pulling off quite the feat, recently. He has been maintaining his presence in the public eye, while avoiding any possibility of scrutiny over the questions surrounding his financial dealings –

Who paid for the house his partner allegedly bought in Clacton, and why did he say he’d bought it and then deny it? Why did he not declare to Parliament the £5 million given to him by a crypto billionaire, just before he changed his mind about standing for election? Was the £5 million completely unconnected to politics, as he claimed, or to his years of campaigning for Brexit, as he also claimed? Where did he get the money to buy the house he bought for cash just after being given that £5 million, seeing as it has been shown that it wasn’t paid for with I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here funds?

People would also quite like to know why he didn’t report his alleged phone hack by Russia to the police, and why he didn’t report the alleged fire bomb attack on his house to them.

We can see why he’s doing the Boris Johnson fridge trick. That’s a lot of explaining he can’t/won’t do.

On Tuesday, he took time out of his busy schedule of stirring up racial division, buying houses, and forgetting to declare income to Parliament to record a comedy sketch about Reform UK. Wait for it – it’s hilarious.

Reform is now the party of workers. Today I am inviting trade unions to apply for affiliation with Reform UK. We also welcome union leaders to attend our national conference in September and engage in discussions about the policies of a future Reform government. pic.twitter.com/v9dRHMmwU4 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 9, 2026

Hahahahahahaha! Oh, wait – what? He’s serious?

Of course, it’s not the first time Reform have tried to sell this outrageous narrative.

People didnt buy it from 30p Lee, and they weren’t buying it from Farage, either.

1.

There are only 8 Reform MPs and they have a combined wealth of over £70,000,000. They have consistently voted against every single improvement to workers rights and plan to scrap legal protections left right and centre. They are funded by the bosses to rip up your rights. https://t.co/VlIaQoNcYk — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 9, 2026

2.

Except they

– want to scrap Minimum wage

– leave the ECHR

– scrap the Equality Act

– voted against Employment Rights Bill

– Yusuf stated if civil service seek to block a Reform Government they will be sacked and lose pension rights — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 9, 2026

3.

Another announcement which is curiously not a press conference… https://t.co/210H1GfbPy — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 9, 2026

4.

Quite something from a bloke who voted to water down union rights and opposed day-one sick pay, parental leave, bereavement leave and protections from exploitative zero-hours contracts. Like a fox campaigning for better henhouse security. — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) June 9, 2026

5.

Bloody Marxist.😤 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 9, 2026

6.

Nigel Farage hasn’t been a member of a union his whole life. He’s had nothing but borderline hatred for them his entire career. He’s also quoted as saying “Reform would go to war with these left wing teaching unions”. Meanwhile councillors like @DarrenGrimes constantly air… https://t.co/mcBIPmgr8M — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) June 9, 2026

7.

I was banned from this very event last September.

Nothing says "we are here for you" but not actually for you or you and definitely not you. https://t.co/0LnSWq6hGN — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 9, 2026

8.

I will be done supporting unions if this happens. https://t.co/OPfUEngtHy — Lorena Knobchopper🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Gypsypup13) June 9, 2026

9.

Reform will never be the party of workers. Every Reform MP voted against increased worker protections, Richard Tice suggested that the minimum wage be cut. You are a party for the billionaires https://t.co/15MyjQK53H — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) June 9, 2026

10.

Is it fuck, it's a limited company of the wealthy and you're the only one of the ponzi scheme that's making any money from it. — Howard C. Hughes (@bsd_junkie) June 9, 2026

11.