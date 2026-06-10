Politics Reform UK

Nigel Farage invited the unions to join the new ‘party of the workers’, Reform UK, and got fact-checked from Westminster to Clacton – 21 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2026

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Nigel Farage has been pulling off quite the feat, recently. He has been maintaining his presence in the public eye, while avoiding any possibility of scrutiny over the questions surrounding his financial dealings –

Who paid for the house his partner allegedly bought in Clacton, and why did he say he’d bought it and then deny it?

Why did he not declare to Parliament the £5 million given to him by a crypto billionaire, just before he changed his mind about standing for election?

Was the £5 million completely unconnected to politics, as he claimed, or to his years of campaigning for Brexit, as he also claimed?

Where did he get the money to buy the house he bought for cash just after being given that £5 million, seeing as it has been shown that it wasn’t paid for with I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here funds?

People would also quite like to know why he didn’t report his alleged phone hack by Russia to the police, and why he didn’t report the alleged fire bomb attack on his house to them.

We can see why he’s doing the Boris Johnson fridge trick. That’s a lot of explaining he can’t/won’t do.

On Tuesday, he took time out of his busy schedule of stirring up racial division, buying houses, and forgetting to declare income to Parliament to record a comedy sketch about Reform UK. Wait for it – it’s hilarious.

Hahahahahahaha! Oh, wait – what? He’s serious?

Of course, it’s not the first time Reform have tried to sell this outrageous narrative.

Never Forget Your Roots. I've done some of this but where am I on this beautiful Sunday morning? Vote @reformparty_uk the workers party. Image shows Anderson with his trouser zip open, standing next to a statue of a miner.

People didnt buy it from 30p Lee, and they weren’t buying it from Farage, either.

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