Donald Trump said he loves inflation, if you were wondering what a free Democrats ad might look like – 17 mega facepalms

Politics donald trump

Hey, who’d have guessed that when you’ve got a massive grift running against your own country and it’s turned you into a multi-billionaire, you don’t have to care about inflation. Wild, we know.

Here’s Dozy Donny demonstrating what that looks like.

Reporter: Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning? Trump: No, I love it. I love the inflation. pic.twitter.com/vktX6C9lbk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026

We could have sworn he ran on a platform of bringing down the cost of living, but then we also thought he said “No new wars” and “I’ll end the Russia-Ukraine War in one day”, so what do we know?

His statement went down as well as you’d expect.

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If Democrats don’t win back Congress with the president making attack ads on himself like this then I don’t know what to say… https://t.co/AOESVfshzL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 10, 2026

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The man who promised to fix inflation on day one took inflation from 2.9% to 4.2% and says he 'loves' it. — Covie (@covie_93) June 10, 2026

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TRUMP: "I LOVE THE INFLATION" WOW. The President just admitted he loves when Americans pay more for the same things that used to cost less! https://t.co/d5dbNdWinQ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 10, 2026

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So there you have it: President Trump loves that you’re paying higher prices. https://t.co/JLZoky0K3c — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 10, 2026

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Republicans saying Trump didn’t mean he loves the inflation when he literally just said he loves the inflation in 3…2… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 10, 2026

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well as long as he’s happy i’m sure it’ll be fine https://t.co/GnFnv0fPWm — onion person (@CantEverDie) June 10, 2026

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MAGA when inflation is good now https://t.co/K5XvMbJ6rY pic.twitter.com/i8yKWabR45 — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) June 10, 2026

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