Politics donald trump

Donald Trump said he loves inflation, if you were wondering what a free Democrats ad might look like – 17 mega facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 11th, 2026

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Hey, who’d have guessed that when you’ve got a massive grift running against your own country and it’s turned you into a multi-billionaire, you don’t have to care about inflation. Wild, we know.

Here’s Dozy Donny demonstrating what that looks like.

We could have sworn he ran on a platform of bringing down the cost of living, but then we also thought he said “No new wars” and “I’ll end the Russia-Ukraine War in one day”, so what do we know?

His statement went down as well as you’d expect.

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