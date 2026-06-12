Someone questioned a survey that found most Brits dislike Elon Musk, and the Brits shared their NSFW reviews of the soon-to-be trillionaire – 19 scathing favourites

Social Media Brits elon musk

By the time you read this, Elon Musk could be the world’s first trillionaire. Let that sink in.

It’s a milestone that will probably be achieved by today’s floating of at least $75 billion of SpaceX shares on the stock market, having valued the company at $1.78 trillion – a figure widely disputed by experts.

SpaceX IPO makes Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire https://t.co/bMdSysB3nY https://t.co/bMdSysB3nY — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2026

Knowing how easily Musk could end world hunger, give the US universal healthcare, or fund a cure for cancer yet chooses instead to send cars into space, spread disinformation, and aid the Trump administration in its grift on the people of the US hasn’t exactly endeared him to anyone with working braincells.

This was reflected in a poll reported in the London Economic in 2025. It showed that the British public have a 64% negative view of Musk, against a 17% positive one, with the rest in the ‘don’t know’ category.

A Musk fan account with the bio ‘God First – Political Commentator’ – which has only just joined X, and may well be another Musk alt account – spotted the article, presumably while vanity searching the name. They didn’t seem convinced.

British people, is this true? pic.twitter.com/ZnEy3EHru8 — Hope X (@Xmusknewsx) June 9, 2026

Now, to be clear – there were a lot of pro-Musk replies from his gang of permanently online cultists and the inevitable bots…

Quite the opposite. Brits love Elon Musk🇬🇧🇺🇸 https://t.co/0tjqfCjJe2 — SL (@ElonM4747) June 10, 2026

Yes, that's why X is the number 1 social media app in the UK… — mark. (@RemigrationVibe) June 11, 2026

Nope it’s more mainstream woke bull shit. He’s respected and something of a hero for enabling people to have a voice. Despite the best efforts of this government to shut any descent down. Thank god for Elon. Thank god for trump. They are showing us the way. Woke lies fail in 🇺🇸 — Truthsayer (@Ww3truthsayer) June 9, 2026

like, fuck we do. We love Elon for standing up against Starmer and his traitorous government. pic.twitter.com/8KzQjWdzNQ — MEGA, (@Geraint1970) June 10, 2026

But the Brits represented by that poll had quite a lot to say, too – and most of it was absolutely NSFW.

1.

Can't stand the bastard! — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 11, 2026

2.

Yes, Musk has lost the respect of most of the UK and the world alike.

Outside of the low IQ right wing X echo chamber you will find he's seen a the POS he has become. — Paul (@Paul_On_Fire) June 9, 2026

3.

Dislike is a mild reaction, the man is a racist prick. https://t.co/i0UjAwGTZ6 — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) June 11, 2026

4.

Practically everyone I know can’t stand the prick — CoSanity 🇬🇧 (@AnOddMetroid) June 11, 2026

5.

some of us in the UK think @elonmusk #elonmusk is a racist cunt, the rest of us, know it!!!! https://t.co/t2eO2ff5Z7 — Ham ⭐⭐ #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 🇵🇸🍉 (@HAMM8R) June 11, 2026

6.

Can't stand the bloke. He could do so much good in the world, yet he chooses to cause division and hate. Proper Bellend. https://t.co/MEK1BvcMmR — Stones with Bernie. Fellas friend 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Stoneswithholes) June 11, 2026

7.

Yup. Brits know a cunt when they see one. Especially a shit-stirring interfering-in-other-countries-democracy white supremacist ketamine addicted far right cunt. Oh and his Tesla tank is the single ugliest piece of crap ever designed by human. — Alan C. Smith (@algingersmith) June 11, 2026

8.

9.

Do some research, see how many died and will die because of his actions. https://t.co/aHv3VXA5yz — Alfa Pacino™ (@truealfapacino) June 11, 2026

10.