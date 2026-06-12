Social Media Brits elon musk

Someone questioned a survey that found most Brits dislike Elon Musk, and the Brits shared their NSFW reviews of the soon-to-be trillionaire – 19 scathing favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 12th, 2026

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By the time you read this, Elon Musk could be the world’s first trillionaire. Let that sink in.

It’s a milestone that will probably be achieved by today’s floating of at least $75 billion of SpaceX shares on the stock market, having valued the company at $1.78 trillion – a figure widely disputed by experts.

Knowing how easily Musk could end world hunger, give the US universal healthcare, or fund a cure for cancer yet chooses instead to send cars into space, spread disinformation, and aid the Trump administration in its grift on the people of the US hasn’t exactly endeared him to anyone with working braincells.

This was reflected in a poll reported in the London Economic in 2025. It showed that the British public have a 64% negative view of Musk, against a 17% positive one, with the rest in the ‘don’t know’ category.

A Musk fan account with the bio ‘God First – Political Commentator’ – which has only just joined X, and may well be another Musk alt account – spotted the article, presumably while vanity searching the name. They didn’t seem convinced.

Now, to be clear – there were a lot of pro-Musk replies from his gang of permanently online cultists and the inevitable bots…

But the Brits represented by that poll had quite a lot to say, too – and most of it was absolutely NSFW.

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