US MAGA the good liars

This Trump cultist told the Good Liars that Trump has ended eight wars – then came a massive cropper trying to back it up

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 29th, 2026

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The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – go out amongst the Maga so that the rest of us don’t have to, but can still enjoy the astonishing idiocy in all its red-hatted glory.

Over on Facebook, they’ve shared this example of why it’s never a good idea to quote the Orange Man-baby without doing a little digging, because it gets you into this kind of a pickle.

There’s a reason why neither of them could name a single war that’s been ended by Trump, and we all know what it is.

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Before any Brits get too excited –

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This Maga cultist told the Good Liars that life ‘begins at inception’, and their funny reaction was an absolute dream

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab