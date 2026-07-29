This Trump cultist told the Good Liars that Trump has ended eight wars – then came a massive cropper trying to back it up

US MAGA the good liars

The Good Liars – Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler – go out amongst the Maga so that the rest of us don’t have to, but can still enjoy the astonishing idiocy in all its red-hatted glory.

Over on Facebook, they’ve shared this example of why it’s never a good idea to quote the Orange Man-baby without doing a little digging, because it gets you into this kind of a pickle.

There’s a reason why neither of them could name a single war that’s been ended by Trump, and we all know what it is.

Tweeters weighed in.

1.

“President Trump is the greatest president of all time. He stopped eight wars.” “Can you name one?” “Um… 🦗🦗🦗🦗” Courtesy @TheGoodLiars pic.twitter.com/X5fboV17VM — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 28, 2026

2.

this is the greatest cult of fucking morons in the history of mankind https://t.co/10yEzY7WSj — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) July 28, 2026

3.

You telling me my vote counts the same?????? Smh https://t.co/8gOXraLzVw — Uncle Daddy Wee-Yum (@MrGee54) July 28, 2026

4.

Typical brainwashed, shit for brains MAGA! 🤣 https://t.co/dRoppFGVeN — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) July 29, 2026

5.

i can watch this shit a hundred times and just laugh every time WHO THE FUCK WAS GOING TO NUKE AMERICA IS THE BEST PART https://t.co/10yEzY7WSj — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) July 28, 2026

6.

We all know where he gets 100% of his news. https://t.co/XwW1YiblNn — Warren (@swd2) July 28, 2026

7.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. 🙄 https://t.co/DzTiVYWiJ4 — Art Crunchy (@ArtCrunchy) July 28, 2026

8.

And these are the well informed brainiacs who want to take away the rights of OTHER people to vote. 🙄 We gotta save this country from the proud idiots, man, or we’ll have nothing left worth saving once they’re done with it. https://t.co/KoaiJmNYsv — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) July 29, 2026

9.

Old rabid racists who consume FOX news lies, racism, and rage like food. Then, regurgitate it without thought. https://t.co/Uu84e2wWqV — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF 🇺🇸🇯🇲 (@JMeanypants) July 28, 2026

10.

This right here. They just repeat whatever Trump says. No thought given. Sad, really. https://t.co/Dw9ffG0epZ — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) July 28, 2026

11.

You don't hate boomers enough. https://t.co/keNLqXKBo8 — Rosie's Ballroom Psyop (@DarnelSugarfoo) July 28, 2026

12.

Lmaooooooo you can't make this shit up 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ENmImuI9yG — K-1 (@Mr_Sir_Raider) July 29, 2026

13.

A MAGA moment for the ages. https://t.co/9yF7a1uo7R — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) July 28, 2026

14.

This is unfair to this guy, Trump can't name one either. https://t.co/mEc21LpVdL — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) July 29, 2026

Before any Brits get too excited –

We have people like Bubba here in the UK. They just wear 'Make Britain Great Again' caps, and tight fitting Reform UK football shirts. https://t.co/lsNElA5wU0 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 28, 2026

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This Maga cultist told the Good Liars that life ‘begins at inception’, and their funny reaction was an absolute dream

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab